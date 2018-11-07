Sign in
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars Mustang breaks cover

Supercars Mustang breaks cover
Andrew van Leeuwen
Andrew van Leeuwen
34m ago

A Supercars-spec Ford Mustang has run for the very first time, DJR Team Penske testing its prototype car at Queensland Raceway today.

Scott McLaughlin took the wheel of the car for its first on-track appearance, with teammate Fabian Coulthard also expected to turn laps during the debut test.

A second test will follow at Phillip Island later in the week.

The car will then undergo its official aerodynamic homologation next month, with back-to-back testing alongside the Nissan Altima and the Holden ZB Commodore.

The car running as a Mustang today started life as an FG-X Falcon, and has been Penske's spare chassis for almost two seasons.

The Queensland-based DJR Team took over from Tickford Racing as Ford's lead homologator for the Mustang, however both squads are involved in the development of the car.

The two teams will then field Mustangs next season, along with the single-car 23Red Racing outfit.

DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang

DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang

Photo by: DJR Team Penske

DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang

DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang

Photo by: DJR Team Penske

How Triple Eight beat a black-and-white rule

How Triple Eight beat a black-and-white rule
Series Supercars
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

