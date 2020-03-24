Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars wants 'minimum disruption' with new calendar

shares
comments
Supercars wants 'minimum disruption' with new calendar
By:
Mar 24, 2020, 2:36 AM

Supercars will look to minimise 'disruption' to scheduled events later in the year as it pieces together a makeshift 2020 calendar.

The Aussie category has already formally postponed its next three rounds in Tasmania, New Zealand and Perth, following the cancellation of its second round of the season at Albert Park.

With both state and federal governments in Australia putting increasingly strict containment measures in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, more postponements would come as little surprise.

Supercars is currently working on a revised 2020 calendar, to be implemented should restrictions be lifted later in the year.

According to series CEO Sean Seamer, the focus is on keeping as many events in their original slot as possible, while finding free weekends to run the postponed events.

"Our priority is to have minimum disruption to any events that haven't been postponed," he said in a Q&A video published by the series.

"What we're looking to do is find a new date for the events that have been postponed, without having to change any of the other plans for the back half of the year. Because we're conscious that our fans, our partners and our volunteers have already made plans around those dates."

There is a particular focus on three "key" events, the Bathurst 1000 and the Gold Coast and Newcastle events that both require a street circuit build.

“Obviously key events like Bathurst, Gold Coast, [and] Newcastle require significant set-up times. So our ambition is to minimise any disruption to those key events and not move those dates," he added.

“You can expect an updated calendar in a couple of weeks.”

Read Also:

Seamer also touched on the potential for new circuits to join the revised schedule, with Phillip Island tipped to be a potential replacement for Albert Park.

“We’re obviously talking to the management of all the race tracks in Australia as part of the calendar changes that we’re making,” he said.

“That includes discussions with Phillip Island, but it would be too early to speculate exactly which tracks would be in as part of the rescheduled calendar.”

Next article
Brown: WAU driver shake-up reminiscent of McLaren

Previous article

Brown: WAU driver shake-up reminiscent of McLaren
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Winton

Winton

5 Jun - 7 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Gaming

Five things we learned from F1's esports racing

2
Gaming

Verstappen, Norris collide in Redline ‘Real Racers’ event

3h
3
Gaming

Verstappen won't take part in Virtual Grand Prix series

4
IndyCar

Robert Wickens: “I’m impatient… but it’s hard to complain”

5
Formula 1

Carey: Revised F1 calendar will be “15-18” races

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

Supercars wants 'minimum disruption' with new calendar
VASC

Supercars wants 'minimum disruption' with new calendar

Brown: WAU driver shake-up reminiscent of McLaren
VASC

Brown: WAU driver shake-up reminiscent of McLaren

Walkinshaw offers to make ventilators
VASC

Walkinshaw offers to make ventilators

Kelly's public plea for simulator help
VASC

Kelly's public plea for simulator help

Whincup keeping Eseries expectations low
VASC

Whincup keeping Eseries expectations low

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.