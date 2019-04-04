Supercars star McLaughlin signs exclusive talent management deal

McLaughlin joins a host of Australian cricketers, AFL players, Olympians on TLA's talent list, including

Australian One Day International cricket captain Aaron Finch, AFLW star Erin Phillips, Olympic gold medallists Mack Horton and Emma McKeon, Collingwood Football Club coach Nathan Buckley.

Supercars legend Mark Skaife is also on TLA's books as part of his TV commitments.

McLaughlin's deal, which will see the company manage his commercial interests and personal public relations, comes with a level of exclusivity, TLA confirming he will be the only current Supercars driver on the taken list for "the foreseeable future".

“It’s wonderful to have Scotty join TLA in what is an exciting era for the sport,” said Tony Box, Head of Talent at TLA.

"We have a heap of respect for what Scotty and his team have been able to achieve and look forward to working with existing stakeholders, and of course new stakeholders that we can introduce to the sport through an association with Scotty.”

McLaughlin said it is a "major personal achievement" to get picked up by TLA.

"It’s a pleasure to join the team at TLA,” said the DJR Team Penske driver.

“To be among a group of Australia’s most successful sportsmen and women was a huge drawcard and is also something I view as a major personal achievement for me.

“I’m very excited for the next step in my career as a TLA athlete.”