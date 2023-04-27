Supercars mandates fireproof guards
Supercars teams have added fire retardant paint to the upper surface of the front wheel guards as an additional response to recent engine fires.
The Australian series was rocked by a pair of spectacular engine fires at the recent Albert Park round with both Nick Percat and James Courtney's cars going up in flames.
Through investigations followed that Melbourne event, the outcome of which was a change to the catch can breathing system.
The breather now feeds out to the rear of the car rather than in the engine bay to avoid the vapour build-up thought responsible for fuelling the fires.
An additional measure has also been mandated for Perth with all cars now sporting white paint on the upper surface of the inner wheel guards.
The surface is a two-part fire retardant epoxy which is believed to have aerospace credentials.
Absorption of flammable substances by the composite guard was thought to have contributed to the fires.
All cars will debut the paint when they hit the track for the first 90-minute practice session in Perth tomorrow.
Latest news
WEC announces five-year contract extension with Spa to 2028
WEC announces five-year contract extension with Spa to 2028 WEC announces five-year contract extension with Spa to 2028
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Azerbaijan GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Azerbaijan GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained Azerbaijan GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Honda says final Civic GT500 car will closely resemble concept
Honda says final Civic GT500 car will closely resemble concept Honda says final Civic GT500 car will closely resemble concept
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.