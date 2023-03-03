Subscribe
Supercars has opted for a lower fuel drop for the debut of the Gen3 cars in Newcastle next week.

Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars lowers fuel drop
Supercars has used a fuel drop system across the Car of the Future era, initially designed to equalize fuel economy from different V8 engines.

More recently it has been used to add strategic element to races, with 140 litres the standard minimum required to be filled in two-stop races.

However the move to Gen3, which includes an all-new single probe filler, has prompted changes to the system.

Teams have been estimating slower fill times, with around a minute required to fill cars from empty.

That points to around 45s stops in two-stop races - around 15s longer than with the Gen2 cars.

In response the fuel drop has been lowered to 100 litres for next week’s two Newcastle 500 races.

Each race will still feature two compulsory stops for at least two tyres.

