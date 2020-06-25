Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Practice 1 in
23 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney II
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Winton / Breaking news

Supercars locks in Winton format

shares
comments
Supercars locks in Winton format
By:
Jun 25, 2020, 11:41 PM

Supercars has locked in a three-race format for next month's Winton Supersprint.

The two-day, triple-sprint format that will debut in Sydney this weekend has been retained for the third round of the season, however there are some minor tweaks.

The three races will be held over 35 laps, a distance of around 105 kilometres. In comparison this weekend's Sydney races are closer to 130 kilometres.

Saturday's qualifying format at Winton will revert to a slightly more traditional 10-minute session into a Top 10 Shootout – rather than the Top 15 Shootout that will help set tomorrow's grid.

There will then be two 10-minute qualifying sessions on the Sunday to set the grid for Races 2 and 3, with just 10 minutes in between.

As announced earlier this week the Winton round will see the debut of new tyre regulations, allowing mixed compounds to help spice up the racing.

There won't be any crowds in attendance, though, a recent spike of coronavirus cases in Melbourne resulting in a tightening of Victoria-wide restrictions.

Support categories will return, however, with the newly-combined Super2/Super3 field, Carrera Cup and Toyota 86 all on the undercard.

The Winton SuperSprint will be held on July 18-19.

Next article
Penske non-committal on Supercars future

Previous article

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

trending Today

NASCAR's Phelps: "The noose was real" but its origins unknown
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

NASCAR's Phelps: "The noose was real" but its origins unknown

Penske non-committal on Supercars future
Supercars / Supercars
2h

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone

Mercedes set to secure ROKiT F1 sponsorship deal
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes set to secure ROKiT F1 sponsorship deal

Supercars explains 2021 backflip
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars explains 2021 backflip

The car that ignited the McLaren-Mercedes partnership Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1

The car that ignited the McLaren-Mercedes partnership

How F1 will cope with the new coronavirus protocols
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Formula 1

How F1 will cope with the new coronavirus protocols

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

Latest news

Supercars locks in Winton format
Supercars / Supercars
1h

Supercars locks in Winton format

Penske non-committal on Supercars future
Supercars / Supercars
2h

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

Triple Eight makes masks mandatory for Sydney
Supercars / Supercars

Triple Eight makes masks mandatory for Sydney

Pye paired with top engineer Keed for Sydney
Supercars / Supercars

Pye paired with top engineer Keed for Sydney

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Winton
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR's Phelps: "The noose was real" but its origins unknown

2
Supercars

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

2h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone

4
Formula 1

Mercedes set to secure ROKiT F1 sponsorship deal

5
Supercars

Supercars explains 2021 backflip

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

Latest news

Supercars locks in Winton format
Supercars

Supercars locks in Winton format

Penske non-committal on Supercars future
Supercars

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

Triple Eight makes masks mandatory for Sydney
Supercars

Triple Eight makes masks mandatory for Sydney

Pye paired with top engineer Keed for Sydney
Supercars

Pye paired with top engineer Keed for Sydney

Supercars explains 2021 backflip
Supercars

Supercars explains 2021 backflip

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.