Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars investigating 'summer series' switch

shares
comments
Supercars investigating 'summer series' switch
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Jul 10, 2018, 8:49 PM

Supercars could switch to a Southern Hemisphere summer-based calendar in the future, with a season stretching from September to April or May.

Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske Ford
Will Davison, 23Red Racing Ford
Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske Ford
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering

Paddock speculation during last weekend's Townsville round hinted at plans to completely reform the current schedule, which traditionally runs between March and November.

That puts the heart of the season in the Australian winter, and means much of the series clashes with the Australian Football League and the National Rugby League – the country's two biggest sporting codes.

A move to a summer series would mean less competition for media space, with big ticket items like the Big Bash League cricket tournament and the Australian Open tennis both reasonably compact, and the A-League not a major crowd drawer compared to AFL and even NRL.

The move would also provide more scope for twilight racing, and could be worked into the new TV deal that will need to be negotiated for 2021 onwards.

The concept could even be introduced as early as 2020/2021 with a transitional season in between, although sources told Motorsport.com that the process of stabilising and/or reconfiguring existing agreements with promoters and circuits could prove a stumbling block to having it done that quickly.

When contacted by Motorsport.com regarding the summer series, a Supercars spokesperson only confirmed that work is on target to have the 2019 schedule locked in by October this year.

Dates for the 2019 Adelaide 500 and Australian Grand Prix have already been confirmed for next March.

 

Next Supercars article
Triple Eight avoiding 'job done' mentality

Previous article

Triple Eight avoiding 'job done' mentality

Next article

Tickford moving on after Stanaway tiff

Tickford moving on after Stanaway tiff

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Mustang Supercar build underway at Monster Energy Racing 01:40
Supercars

Mustang Supercar build underway at Monster Energy Racing

New look Supercar for Davison at Queensland Raceway 01:29
Supercars

New look Supercar for Davison at Queensland Raceway

News in depth
Supercars increases tyre allocation for Sydney night race
Supercars

Supercars increases tyre allocation for Sydney night race

Brabham replaced by Bright for Supercars enduros
Supercars

Brabham replaced by Bright for Supercars enduros

Tickford completes first dedicated Mustang Supercars shell
Supercars

Tickford completes first dedicated Mustang Supercars shell

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.