Supercars / Sydney / Breaking news

Supercars increases tyre allocation for Sydney night race

By: Andrew van Leeuwen
0m ago

Supercars has given each car an additional set of tyres for this weekend's Sydney SuperNight race.

The extra set of Dunlop rubber is the latest tweak to the brand new format, following other changes such as a shift to the full Sydney Motorsport Park layout and the use of the knock-out qualifying system.

It also follows calls from Shane van Gisbergen to add another set of tyres to the bank for the single 300-kilometre race under lights, to allow more creativity in terms of strategy.

The decision means each car will have 20 tyres available to use across the meeting.

Motorsport.com understands that both strategic freedom and the knock-out qualifying format – a hybrid of the MotoGP and Formula 1 systems that rewards being in the Top 10 in practice – were major factors in the decision by the Supercars Commission to allow the additional rubber.

The SuperNight weekend kicks off with a 6:20pm practice session this Friday, followed by more practice and qualifying on Saturday afternoon, and a 7:20pm kickoff for the sole 300-kilometre race on Saturday night.

