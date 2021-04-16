Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment

The move would come as part of wider push to simplify the cars and cut costs, with the entire front suspension package to fall under the list of control components under the Gen3 rules.

A Supercars spokesperson told Motorsport.com that no firm decision has been made on anti-roll bar levers, however a number of teams have indicated they expect the adjustors to be dropped.

The anti-roll bars will still be adjustable externally as part of the car set-up.

In the current-spec cars, drivers are able to change both the front and rear anti-roll bars on the fly through hydraulic levers.

That helps them trim the car to better adapt to changing fuel loads, tyre wear and/or track conditions throughout a race.

Shane van Gisbergen is famous for his busy lever work even over the course of a single lap, the Kiwi often seen making multiple bar and brake bias adjustments in on-board footage.

Cockpit controls are a controversial talking point right now as Supercars assesses the introduction of paddle shift in the new-spec cars.

That would replace the current sequential lever shift system that took over from H-patterns in 2008.

The potential paddle shift move has received a frosty reception from most drivers and a number of pundits including Mark Larkham.

More details of the Gen3 rules, which will be introduced next season, came to light this morning with the formal unveiling of the first bare chassis.