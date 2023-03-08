Supercars formally homologates Gen3 Mustang, Camaro
Supercars has confirmed that formal homologation of the Gen3 Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro is complete.
The homologation of the next-gen cars comes on the eve of the new season which kicks off in Newcastle on Friday.
It also follows last-ditch efforts to paritise the two cars, including a re-run of VCAT aero homologation testing in Temora just last week, after Ford raised concerns.
The outcome was a tweak to the Camaro to bring the aero balance to the front and therefore more in line with the Mustang.
There have also been issues finding parity between the two new motors, however that work is expected to continue into the season once more real world data has been collated.
“As part of upholding the integrity of the championship, all parties will continue to work together to review data and the relative performance of our new vehicles," said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.
"This is a prerequisite for the ongoing success of the category, which falls under the parity review system which has been in place for more than 20 years.
“The homologation teams, manufacturer representatives and Supercars worked in partnership to achieve this goal, resulting in over 2200 kilometres of running, undertaken across both brands during the VCAT validation testing last week.
“The Temora testing provided all parties with a high level of confidence, and we now look forward to the Thrifty Newcastle 500 this weekend with a completely reset and re-energised championship.
“We are excited to begin the next chapter of our sport this weekend at the Thrifty Newcastle 500, and building upon our reputation as what is arguably the world’s best Touring Car championship.”
The homologation of the two models comes as welcome news to Perry Kapper from Ford homologation team Dick Johnson Racing and Jeromy Moore from GM homologation team Triple Eight, who have spearheaded the development of the Gen3 platform.
“Our thanks go to Supercars and everyone involved for their commitment and effort in the Gen3 development process," said Kapper.
"We will continue to work with Supercars throughout the year for any additional updates.
“The aerodynamic testing last week, and the adjustments made, give us confidence that we can go to the first event in Newcastle with our Ford Mustangs ready to fight, to see the cars grid up and hear the revs rise, before the lights go out on this new chapter in Supercars’ history."
Moore added: "During the entire VCAT validation at Temora, the two homologation teams and Supercars staff worked very well together, in an open and collaborative manner, to achieve the common goal.
“With over 70 runs and throughout the four days we have confidence we have come away with cars equal in measured downforce and drag.
“Now it’s time to go racing and may the best team win.”
