Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars Holden to undergo fresh aero change

shares
comments
Supercars Holden to undergo fresh aero change
By:
Sep 3, 2019, 11:00 PM

The Holden Commodore will undergo a fresh aero change ahead of the upcoming Supercars round at Pukekohe.

Off the back of a commanding performance by Ford's Mustang last time out at The Bend, speculation of a change to the Commodore's aero was rife by the end of last week.

Supercars has now officially confirmed that Triple Eight Race Engineering – the designated Holden homologator – did indeed apply for the Commodore's Vehicle Specification Document to be updated following The Bend.

The series has also confirmed it has green lit the changes, which include the removal of the high-level brake light detail from the tailgate, the addition of a gurney to the rear wing endplates along the trailing edge, and the extension of the front undertray.

The new aero package will debut in New Zealand next week.

“Triple Eight Race Engineering made the application to the Supercars Technical Department for an aerodynamic adjustment following the most recent event at Tailem Bend,” said Supercars' head of motorsport Adrian Burgess.

“Upon assessing the application and the information supplied, the Technical Department approved the submission as the delegated authority of the Supercars Commission.

“This adjustment will be in effect from the New Zealand round onwards.”

The seven Mustangs in the field at The Bend occupied five spots in the Top 10 in qualifying on both days, including a top three lock-out on the Sunday.

It was a top three lock-out for Ford's new racer in Sunday's race too, with six Mustangs among the first 10.

This is the fourth in-season aero change Supercars has made in 2019. The Mustang was first altered before the Perth round, with a first round of changes coming to the Commodore before Darwin.

The Nissan Altima, which came into the season with a new aero package, was then tweaked heading into The Bend.

So far this season, Mustangs have won 19 of the 22 races. Triple Eight is the only non-Ford team to register wins, two for Shane van Gisbergen and won for Jamie Whincup.

DJR Team Penske, meanwhile, has taken 18 of Ford's 19 wins, the other going to Tickford's Chaz Mostert.

Next article
Walkinshaw Andretti United backer in receivership

Previous article

Walkinshaw Andretti United backer in receivership

Next article

Courtney linked to new Sydney Supercars team

Courtney linked to new Sydney Supercars team
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Auckland

Auckland

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Spa failures for Mercedes and Ferrari "surprised" Honda

2
Formula 1

Alonso to attend Italian GP with McLaren

3
Formula 1

Verstappen unfazed by likely back-of-grid start at Monza

Latest videos

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Latest news

Courtney linked to new Sydney Supercars team
VASC

Courtney linked to new Sydney Supercars team

Supercars Holden to undergo fresh aero change
VASC

Supercars Holden to undergo fresh aero change

Walkinshaw Andretti United backer in receivership
VASC

Walkinshaw Andretti United backer in receivership

Erebus driver Brown joins S5000 field
VASC

Erebus driver Brown joins S5000 field

Supercars looking to sign off on 2020 engine in September
VASC

Supercars looking to sign off on 2020 engine in September

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.