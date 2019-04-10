Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Phillip Island / Breaking news

Supercars to hold 'Game of Thrones Round'

shares
comments
Supercars to hold 'Game of Thrones Round'
By:
51m ago

Supercars will stage a 'Game of Thrones Round' at Phillip Island this weekend.

The Aussie touring car series is linked to Game of Thrones through broadcast rights holder Fox Sports, leading to a promotional crossover ahead of the upcoming season of the popular TV show.

Leading football codes the AFL and NRL will also stage Game of Thrones rounds this weekend as part of the Fox Sports promo.

The gimmicks at Phillip Island will include dress-ups and an Iron Throne on the podium for the winning driver of each 250-kilometre race.

"With corners such as Siberia, there will be no doubt 'winter is coming' and defending series champion Scott McLaughlin will have to keep a tight guard on his crown, with the powerful and proud Lannister-like brigade of Shane van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup plotting the resurgence of the famous lion of Holden; along with the scheming Tyrion-type and joker in the pack – David Reynolds," read a media statement from Fox Sports.

The Phillip Island round is the second leg of a double-header, McLaughlin and van Gisbergen having shared the wins at Symmons Plains last weekend.

Next article
Tekno hoping to avoid mid-season driver switch

Previous article

Tekno hoping to avoid mid-season driver switch
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Phillip Island
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Russell: Standard cockpit size "the next step" for F1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Standard cockpit size "the next step" for F1

4h ago
Hickman, Dunlop TT preparations disrupted again Article
Road racing

Hickman, Dunlop TT preparations disrupted again

Alonso expects IndyCar to be “trickier” after Texas test Article
IndyCar

Alonso expects IndyCar to be “trickier” after Texas test

Latest videos
Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Apr 2, 2019
Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mar 13, 2019

News in depth
Supercars to hold 'Game of Thrones Round'
Supercars

Supercars to hold 'Game of Thrones Round'

Tekno hoping to avoid mid-season driver switch
Supercars

Tekno hoping to avoid mid-season driver switch

Holden teams waiting on Phillip Island for Mustang comparisons
Supercars

Holden teams waiting on Phillip Island for Mustang comparisons

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.