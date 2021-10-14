Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Supercars fuel supplier bracing for onslaught

By:

Supercars fuel supplier RaceFuels is bracing for an onslaught of racing across the next two months.

Supercars fuel supplier bracing for onslaught

Having been on a pandemic-induced hiatus since July, Supercars is just a fortnight away from starting its six-week, five-round marathon to round out the campaign.

That will include the six-day Bathurst 1000, which will feature an unprecedented 10 categories in total, while Challenge Bathurst and the Motorsport Australia Championships will also hold meetings between now and the end of the year.

The frantic run home is set to put significant pressure on a number of key suppliers, including Australian motorsport's top fuel supplier RaceFuels.

The Melbourne-based company is bracing to deliver 250,000 litres across seven hectic weeks, something it says will only be possible due to lessons learnt in the course of the pandemic so far.

“It will be a challenging two months supplying more than 250,000 litres of fuel to 10 events spanning more than seven weeks in three separate states,” said RaceFuels general manager Sean Scott.

“It’s actually quite exciting. We’ve become very agile and adaptive as a business over the past two years, so this run of events to finish off 2021 really gives us the chance to demonstrate those capabilities.

“Some of the turnarounds are tight, so it will be a test of our planning and procedures, though we do have some inbuilt redundancies if required.

“We have a daily plan in place, so it will be a case of checking off against our model and adapting as we go along."

Scott added that the clean-up after the events is the key challenge.

“Our biggest challenge really is getting home," he said.

"Sure, we could freight endless drums of fuel on site to cover off on supply, but we then need to get them off site and back home to deal with compliantly at the end of each event.

“When we leave an event, we do so without leaving a footprint. Everything that is brought on site must leave the site. We can’t leave 100 empty drums behind for the circuit to clean up.

“Getting enough fuel on site for each of the events is not the challenge, doing it efficiently with an eye to getting everything back home is.”

The Supercars season fires back into life with the first Sydney SuperNight starting on October 29.

