Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
08 May
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
28 May
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
19 Jun
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
09 Jul
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
20 Aug
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
11 Sep
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst II
07 Oct
Next event in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
03 Dec
Next event in
294 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics

shares
comments
Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics
By:

Supercars will debut a bespoke TV graphics package this season inspired by that used by Formula 1 and MotoGP.

The category has traditionally built its graphic packages around its primary broadcaster, the likes of the Seven Network, Network 10 and most recently Fox Sports setting the visual tone for the coverage.

That practice will be dropped from this year onwards, however, with Supercars opting to develop a bespoke graphics package to coincide with its new Fox Sports/Seven TV deal.

Design firm Girraphic, which worked on F1's current graphics package, has been in charge of developing a similar package for Supercars.

"We're releasing a brand new graphics package," confirmed Supercars TV boss Nathan Prendergast.

"Since the birth of Supercars the look and feel of the graphics package has always even dictated by the network. We've always followed the path of the rights holder.

"We are designing and will be implementing from 2021 onwards a Supercars bespoke look. Similar to how MotoGP and Formula 1 have their own looks, we are designing a brand new look and feel for the category.

Read Also:

"It's everything from the totem, to the lower frame straps, to the full frame grids, to the results, wipes, driver stings – we're going to have driver-specific animated stings. We have borrowed some things from the way Formula 1 do individual driver stings. [There's also a] new opener for the world feed opener.

"With a new sponsor and a logo this year it was a really good time for us to do it. I'm pretty excited about it, it looks very schmick."

Prendergast said the graphics will allow Supercars to better own its TV presence, while also allowing improved integration of partner logos.

"There are several benefits to it," he said.

"One is the sport owns its own look and feel and identity. Two, we can design elements that work for our commercial partners. We own assets inside the broadcast and so do our rights holders. By designing a package from the start, you can fix a lot of the issues you have where logos are placed and how things roll on the screen.

"Being one production, it means when you turn it on, you're watching Supercars. You're not watching Fox's coverage, or Seven's coverage, you're watching Supercars.

"We will still recognise our rights holders, [but] it's great to have the identity as the sport."

More details of the 2021 Supercars TV package, including a full run-down of commentators and reporters, will be revealed tomorrow.

Courtney expected to 'step up' in second Tickford season

Previous article

Courtney expected to 'step up' in second Tickford season

Next article

Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver

Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car

11h
2
Formula 1

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty

1d
3
NASCAR Cup

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

4h
4
Formula 1

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative

8h
5
Supercars

Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return

7h
Latest news
Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver
Supercars

Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver

36m
Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics
Supercars

Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics

1h
Courtney expected to 'step up' in second Tickford season
Supercars

Courtney expected to 'step up' in second Tickford season

6h
Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return
Supercars

Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return

7h
Glenn Seton takes Supercars engineer role
Supercars

Glenn Seton takes Supercars engineer role

22h
Latest videos
Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver
Supercars / Breaking news

Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver

Courtney expected to 'step up' in second Tickford season
Supercars / Breaking news

Courtney expected to 'step up' in second Tickford season

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Trending Today

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Qualifying report

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative

Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked

F1 chiefs give green light to Portuguese GP in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 chiefs give green light to Portuguese GP in 2021

Why McLaren can be a true force in F1 again Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Why McLaren can be a true force in F1 again

Latest news

Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver

Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics

Courtney expected to 'step up' in second Tickford season
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Courtney expected to 'step up' in second Tickford season

Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.