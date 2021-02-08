Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
08 May
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
28 May
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
19 Jun
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
09 Jul
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
20 Aug
Next event in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
11 Sep
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst II
07 Oct
Next event in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
03 Dec
Next event in
297 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars to adopt Formula 1-style qualifying

shares
comments
Supercars to adopt Formula 1-style qualifying
By:

Supercars will adopt a Formula 1-style qualifying system for its 2021 season.

The category has used knock-out qualifying at select events since 2018, combining elements of the MotoGP and Formula 1 systems.

However the system has now been tweaked to effectively mimic the F1 system alone.

There will be two versions of the knockout system, Format 2 and Format 3. Both will use 10-minute sessions to determine grid positions 21-24 in Q1 and then 11-20 in Q2.

In Format 2 a third 10-minute session will then determine positions 1-10, while Format 3 will see the first five rows decided with a Top 10 Shootout.

Format 2 will be used on the Saturday at Sandown, Symmons Plains, The Bend, Winton, Wanneroo and New Zealand.

Format 3 will be used on the Saturday at Hidden Valley and Sydney Motorsport Park.

Format 1 – a single timed session for each race – will be used on the Sunday for each of those events.

The field will also be split for first portion of qualifying on Saturday, and both sessions on Sunday, for the Symmons Plains and Wanneroo rounds to ease on-track congestion.

The refuelling rounds – both visits to Bathurst, Townsville and the Gold Coast – will pair Format 1 with a Top 10 Shootout for each race.

The 2021 Supercars season kicks off with the Mount Panorama 500 between February 26-28.

Supercars open to expanded 2022 grid

Previous article

Supercars open to expanded 2022 grid

Next article

Crehan makes Superbikes TV switch

Crehan makes Superbikes TV switch
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why crypto fan tokens are coming to Formula 1

57min
2
Formula 1

Hill: Turning down Stewart in 1997 "broke my heart"

21h
3
MotoGP

Rossi’s 2022 decision will come after “six, seven” MotoGP races

19h
4
Supercars

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

21h
5
GT World Challenge Australia

Schumacher to debut in Australian GT

9h
Latest news
Crehan makes Superbikes TV switch
Supercars

Crehan makes Superbikes TV switch

47m
Supercars to adopt Formula 1-style qualifying
Supercars

Supercars to adopt Formula 1-style qualifying

1h
Supercars open to expanded 2022 grid
Supercars

Supercars open to expanded 2022 grid

3h
Larkham wooed by back expanded TV role
Supercars

Larkham wooed by back expanded TV role

8h
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Supercars

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

9h
Latest videos
Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Crehan makes Superbikes TV switch
Supercars / Breaking news

Crehan makes Superbikes TV switch

Supercars open to expanded 2022 grid
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars open to expanded 2022 grid

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Trending Today

Why crypto fan tokens are coming to Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why crypto fan tokens are coming to Formula 1

Hill: Turning down Stewart in 1997 "broke my heart"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

Hill: Turning down Stewart in 1997 "broke my heart"

Rossi’s 2022 decision will come after “six, seven” MotoGP races
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi’s 2022 decision will come after “six, seven” MotoGP races

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

Schumacher to debut in Australian GT
GT World Challenge Australia GT World Challenge Australia / Breaking news

Schumacher to debut in Australian GT

‘No pressure’ to match Marquez’s rookie podiums – Bastianini
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

‘No pressure’ to match Marquez’s rookie podiums – Bastianini

Supercars to adopt Formula 1-style qualifying
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars to adopt Formula 1-style qualifying

Crehan makes Superbikes TV switch
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Crehan makes Superbikes TV switch

Latest news

Crehan makes Superbikes TV switch
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Crehan makes Superbikes TV switch

Supercars to adopt Formula 1-style qualifying
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars to adopt Formula 1-style qualifying

Supercars open to expanded 2022 grid
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars open to expanded 2022 grid

Larkham wooed by back expanded TV role
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Larkham wooed by back expanded TV role

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.