Supercars explains Mustang snub

It's been an uncertain build-up to the Bathurst 1000 with the Ford teams arriving armed with parts to make a front aero change.

The process of approval to fit those parts, however, drew strong opposition from Chevrolet and its teams.

Meetings between Ford, GM and Supercars took place throughout yesterday, the outcome of which was a decision from Supercars not to approve the changes.

While Ford and its teams have slammed the decision, and labelled the current disparity as "unacceptable", Supercars says the decision was unavoidable, given the parity threshold hasn't been triggered.

The current parity system requires the threshold to be met in either five consecutive races, or five of the last eight races.

Thanks to Ford's stronger showing at The Bend SuperSprint, which made up three of the last four races, the threshold hasn't been met.

"Throughout the year, our teams have followed, and Supercars has administered, a Parity Review System for the Repco Supercars Championship," read a statement from Supercars.

"This system serves as the process for evaluating and implementing parity adjustments under the rules and regulations for the category.

"The Parity Review System has a trigger point of a potential parity imbalance being demonstrated in five consecutive races or five out of eight consecutive races.

"The prescribed number of parity triggers showcasing a parity imbalance, as outlined in the system, have not been met at this time and there is no scope for a parity adjustment to be made for the Bathurst 1000 under the Parity Review System.

"Supercars received a request from the Ford homologation team to implement a parity adjustment in advance of the Repco Bathurst 1000 outside of the Parity Review System.

"Supercars considered the request in accordance with the terms of the Teams Racing Charter and the Supercars rules and regulations, which require the consent from all Supercars teams to implement the requested parity adjustment change.

"After numerous meetings with all teams and key stakeholders, the requisite consent from the Supercars teams has not been established to support the requested parity adjustment for the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000.

"We value the input and perspectives of all involved parties and aim to continue working in a manner that preserves the integrity of our sport and the rules and regulations that govern it."