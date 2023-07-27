Supercars explains key pre-race change

The Aussie series rolled out an audible tweak to its pre-race procedures in Townsville as it looks to enhance its race day experience for those at an event.

Instead of piping the broadcast audio through the speaker system during the grid build-up, loud, high-energy music and a countdown echoed around the venue instead.

According to Supercars TV boss David Tunnicliffe, the aim was to create a better atmosphere, and more anticipation from the crowd, in that immediately build-up to the race.

"If you look at our event experience we've got an incredible product and we've got access that so few other sports can offer," he told Motorsport.com.

"So what we want to do was really try and maximise what we can do in that grid moment and create an atmosphere and build to that moment when the cars leave on the formation lap.

"Music really supports atmosphere. We're trying to improve the event experience from all different angles and we saw that as a good opportunity to maximise something that's already pretty cool and make it better."

According to Tunnicliffe the feedback to the change has been good, from both racegoers and race teams.

"One thing we did have to consider is an increase of noise in effectively what is the teams' work place," he explained.

"We never want to do anything that impacts on the sport. But [I received] a text message midway through Sunday from a team saying how much they were enjoying it, and how the team was actually responding and how on the grid the team felt a bit of a lift.

"It got the adrenaline pumping for those guys that are about to take part in event that people have turned up to watch."

The 'dress rehearsal' was considered enough of a success that it will return for this weekend's Sydney SuperNight.

It won't feature at every event, though, with it to depend on the suitability of each circuit.

The example Tunnicliffe cites is Symmons Plains in Tasmania, where the main spectator area is on the outside of turns 1/2/3 rather than alongside pit straight.

"Townsville was the first event where we really gave it a good go and tried some things to another level," he said.

"The Sydney night race lends itself to doing it again. We've got a cool amphitheatre at Sydney with the pit building and the big grandstand, and it's night time as well, with lighting and pyro. So we'll see it in Sydney.

"If you look across the season you can identify some races where it's just not worth doing.

"If you go to Bathurst, that's a good one to have a look at. The Gold Coast has got a party atmosphere. Adelaide as well.

"But you look at a Tasmania, for example, where the bulk of the crowd isn't near pitlane... is it worth doing there? Does it add to the event experience?

"There's a question mark over that. But we'll look at every event as an individual event and see what's best for that event."