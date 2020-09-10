Supercars expands on rugby-inspired hub

As revealed by Motorsport.com yesterday, Supercars has been looking at an all-in hub option for Supercars personnel, including co-drivers, that need to travel from locked down Melbourne to New South Wales for the Great Race.

The hub would effectively see the series take over an entire hotel (or similar) for a period of 14 days, with those in quarantine then allowed to use facilities such as gyms rather than being confined to their rooms.

As it stands drivers Garth Tander, Michael Caruso, James Moffat, Tony D’Alberto, Dale Wood and James Golding will all need to undergo some form quarantine, as well as some additional technical staff such as Erebus race engineer Alistair McVean.

There will also be the entirety of the Garry Rogers Motorsport squad, which will field a wildcard entry at Bathurst.

The hub concept has been used by the major football codes since the resumption of the 2020 season, with Supercars working with the National Rugby League as it looks to establish its own model for Bathurst.

“There’s the group of co-drivers, there’s some additional engineers that need to join as well so there’s about 20 people that will be coming up into a facility here in NSW,” Seamer said.

“We’ve been working with the NRL to be able to leverage some of the work that they have been doing around quarantine but being able to train at the same time.

“Obviously these people that are coming in are athletes and we need to make sure that they can train and be as fully prepared for Bathurst as possible.

“We are in the final throes of locking that plan down now and we’ll be informing the co-drivers probably at the end of play [today] and then next week everyone will be clear on that.

“But they’ll be in NSW from the 30th of September for two weeks, which will get them out ready for bump in at Bathurst on the 13th or 14th [of October]."