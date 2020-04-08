Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Commentary

Supercars Eseries: Team-by-team preview

shares
comments
Supercars Eseries: Team-by-team preview
By:
Apr 8, 2020, 7:33 AM

The much-anticipated Supercars All Stars Eseries kicks off tonight with races at Monza and Phillip Island. Here's how we think each team and driver will fare.

 

Triple Eight Race Engineering

As is the case in real life, it'd be no surprise to see a Red Bull-backed Commodore taking wins in the Eseries.

The team leader will definitely be Shane van Gisbergen. He's an experienced sim racer who regularly bashes virtual wheels with the likes of Max Verstappen. The Giz will, without a doubt, be one of the absolute front-runners.

Jamie Whincup brings a lot less sim racing experience to the table, but his competitive spirit seems to already be getting the best of him. With a brand new sim at his disposal, could he trouble what's bound to be a packed midfield?

 

DJR Team Penske

The familiar site of the #17 Shell Mustang streaking to wins may well carry over to the virtual world too.

Scott McLaughlin is a recognised sim racing guru, something he made abundantly clear by winning the second official IndyCar Eseries race over the weekend – despite needing to get up at 3am.

Fabian Coulthard doesn't have the same level of experience, but, like Whincup, he has recently taken delivery of some crack gear. Hard to say exactly where he'll shake out.

 

Tickford Racing

All four Tickford Racing drivers have decent gear at their disposal for the Eseries, a sign that they're taking it seriously. Although Cam Waters' hysterical preview video late last week suggests otherwise...

While none are recognised sim aces like others in the field, you'd think all four could trouble the Top 10 at any point.

 

Erebus Motorsport

This is the ultimate mis-match in terms of both sim experience and enthusiasm for virtual racing.

Anton De Pasquale has been named by many as the man to beat, and will almost definitely form part of a formidable top three along with van Gisbergen and McLaughlin.

Reynolds, however, has never taken even a passing interest in sim racing. He had to acquire gear just to take part, and was disqualified from his first iRacing practice for driving the wrong way.

 

Kelly Racing

Another tale of two very different sim racers.

Andre Heimgartner has a pretty impressive set-up at his disposal, which he used to finish 15th in the offical Formula 1 Eseries race over the weekend.

Rick Kelly, a sim racing rookie, decided to build his own simulator for the Eseries – out of timber and a fold-up camping chair.

Heimgartner could be a contender. Kelly almost definitely won't be.

 

Brad Jones Racing

Nick Percat is probably the pick of the BJR bunch. He might not dedicate the sort of time to sim racing as the 'big three', but he's got a lot of experience, good gear, and a competitive streak that'll drive him to want to at least be the best of the rest.

He may face some intra-team competition from Macauley Jones, however, who has an impressive set-up of his own and is known to be pretty speedy in the virtual world.

Todd Hazelwood and Jack Smith are both very new to sim racing and unlikely to trouble the single-digit positions – at least for the first few rounds.

 

Walkinshaw Andretti United

Chaz Mostert may not have done a lot of sim racing recently, but he's already been talking about the competitive juices starting to flow as he's got deeper into preparations.

Both he and teammate Bryce Fullwood have the potential to run well into the Top 10.

 

Team 18

As a father of three, Mark Winterbottom reckons he hasn't had much time for sim racing in recent years. Still, he's acquired some good gear for the Eseries and isn't the sort of competitor that will happily run around at the back, so watch for him to improve as the season wears on.

Scott Pye (above), meanwhile, could very much be a front-runner.

 

Matt Stone Racing

Garry Jacobson's sim form is a true unknown heading into tonight, while his two rookie teammates, Zane Goddard (above) and Kurt Kostecki, are both poised to be solid midfield runners – and could even make their mark further up the field.

 

Team Sydney

Neither Alex Davison or Chris Pither are renowned sim racers, although the former is thought to have a little more experience than the latter.

The Supercars All Stars Eseries can be live streamed free via Motorsport.tv.

Related video

Next article
Inside Line recap: A new take on team orders

Previous article

Inside Line recap: A new take on team orders
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Winton

Winton

5 Jun - 7 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA extends Formula 1 shutdown period

2
Formula 1

Ranked! The worst F1 cars to win grands prix

3
General

New CEO for Sepang International Circuit

1h
4
Formula 1

How Jim Clark's stats still hold up, more than 50 years on

5
Formula 1

Renault still has questions over Racing Point's 'Pink Mercedes'

Latest videos

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Latest news

Supercars Eseries: Team-by-team preview
VASC

Supercars Eseries: Team-by-team preview

Inside Line recap: A new take on team orders
VASC

Inside Line recap: A new take on team orders

Supercars cuts staff salaries
VASC

Supercars cuts staff salaries

McLaughlin's unique IndyCar Eseries challenge
eSpt

McLaughlin's unique IndyCar Eseries challenge

Crompton to commentate Supercars Eseries
VASC

Crompton to commentate Supercars Eseries

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.