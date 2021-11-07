Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sydney Supercars: Whincup wins wild wet night race Next / 'Rivers' worried Supercars front-runners in Sydney
Supercars / Sydney II News

Supercars drivers react to wet racing under lights

By:

A historic first Supercars wet race under lights in Sydney has drawn a range of reactions from drivers.

Supercars drivers react to wet racing under lights

Sydney Motorsport Park's multi-million dollar lighting system provided a unique spectacle tonight as the 26-car Supercars field did battle in wet conditions.

The much-anticipated wet night race didn't disappoint either, the action-packed affair providing a real test for drivers. 

Among those to be caught out in the conditions were series leader Shane van Gisbergen, who went off at Turn 1 at an early restart, while a crash for Jake Kostecki late in the race led to a red flag.

With conditions worsening the race wasn't restarted, Jamie Whincup declared the winner.

Reactions to driving in wet conditions under lights were mixed post-race, with a pattern of those that were running at the front being more comfortable with the visibility. 

Whincup said at the finish that as a driver he wanted the race to be restarted, but as a team owner, stopping it was, "the right thing to do".

Chaz Mostert, who went from the very back of the grid to first, said: "The visibility wasn't too bad, I reckon it's worse in the day time with the glare".

That was a view shared by fourth-placed finished Nick Percat, who agreed the visibility wasn't much different to day time races in the wet. 

"It was actually pretty cool. Everyone at SMP has done an unbelievable job with he lights, so visibility was pretty good," said the Brad Jones Racing ace. 

"For whatever reason it was quite good in our car. We've got tint and stuff on the windows. From a visibility point of view it was no different to the day time." 

As for the decision to declare the race, Percat disagreed it was the right call. 

"For me as a racer, I always say, 'let's go racing, brake earlier boys, drive to the conditions'," he added.

Bryce Fullwood, who finished back in 22nd after serving a drive-through for a false start, admitted the conditions in the pack were "sketchy" but still argued that the race should have been restarted. 

"When you're in my position and you're faster than a heap of cars, let's go racing. When you're at the front and you're scared, let's stop," he said. 

"Don't get me wrong, it was sketchy. That last lap before they called the Safety Car I came into Turn 1 and had a massive aquaplane. I thought I was way off in the sticks. 

"But I'm here to go racing, it's what we're here to do. Let's put on a show."

Others in the field firmly agreed with the call to end the race early, including sixth-placed Will Brown.

"No, I did not," he said when asked if he wanted to go back out. 

"I was a bit worried out there a few times, I could barely see going into Turn 1. I just looked for the end of the pitwall and turned in. It was bloody tough conditions."

Scott Pye added: "The stewards made the right call. 

"The visibility... it's probably okay in the top five, but where I was it was, there was one point behind the Safety car I was trying to get to Turn 1 and all of a sudden 17 sets of tail lights appeared in front of me and I went straight off. The visibility was terrible."

shares
comments
Sydney Supercars: Whincup wins wild wet night race
Previous article

Sydney Supercars: Whincup wins wild wet night race
Next article

'Rivers' worried Supercars front-runners in Sydney

'Rivers' worried Supercars front-runners in Sydney
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Deadline set for Murphy/Stanaway wildcard Bathurst II
Supercars

Deadline set for Murphy/Stanaway wildcard

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat
Video Inside
Supercars

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Deadline set for Murphy/Stanaway wildcard
Supercars Supercars

Deadline set for Murphy/Stanaway wildcard

Gen3 Mustang Supercar completes first laps ahead of 2023 debut
Supercars Supercars

Gen3 Mustang Supercar completes first laps ahead of 2023 debut

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard
Supercars Supercars

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.