Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
225 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars drivers launch new simulator

shares
comments
Slider
List

Dream Supercars simulator

Dream Supercars simulator
1/7

Photo by: Dream Simulations

Dream Supercars simulator

Dream Supercars simulator
2/7

Photo by: Dream Simulations

Dream Supercars simulator

Dream Supercars simulator
3/7

Photo by: Dream Simulations

Dream Supercars simulator

Dream Supercars simulator
4/7

Photo by: Dream Simulations

Dream Supercars simulator

Dream Supercars simulator
5/7

Photo by: Dream Simulations

Dream Supercars simulator

Dream Supercars simulator
6/7

Photo by: Dream Simulations

Dream Supercars simulator

Dream Supercars simulator
7/7

Photo by: Dream Simulations

By:
Apr 22, 2020, 2:37 AM

Supercars driver Thomas Randle has launched a new state-of-the-art simulator and driver training business in collaboration with Lee Holdsworth.

The centrepiece of the Dream Simulations set-up is a six degrees of freedom motion simulator powered by a CKAS mechatronics motion platform.

It's fitted in a dedicated sound-proof and climate controlled room, with the hardware – including the chassis, gearshift, roll bars and more – designed to be as close to a real Supercar as possible.

There is also a base station for a driver coach or engineer.

According to Randle the business is the result of three years hard work, not a direct attempt to take advantage of the coronavirus-inspired boom in sim racing. 

"There are a lot of people out there that don't have sims to practice on, so I've spent the last three years setting this business up," Randle told Motorsport.com.

"It wasn't intended just for the COVID-19 crisis, but mainly for guys and girls of all levels – whether they be a professional racing driver or just a fan that wants to come and have a crack on a simulator.

"During my time in the UK, I realised it was something we don't do enough of in Australia.

"Especially for guys running a championship. Just to be able to come in and refresh themselves with the car and the track... that's what I like to do. It means you're not wasting time when you get to the event itself.

"And that applies right up to the Supercars main series. Any track time is crucial."

Read Also:

Randle will also offer his services as a driver coach, along with former Tickford Racing teammate Holdsworth.

Drivers using the Dream Simulator will also be able to bring their own driver coach or engineer with them for sessions.

"It's not even just about driving. It's all about getting a better understanding of the data side of things," added Randle.

"The MoTec data is so good that we could compare to real laps. The traces are all the same, braking, steering, throttle, gear, speed, RPM. All the things we look at in the real world."

The Dream Simulator has already had one high-profile customer, Rubens Barrichello using a prototype version to help prepare for his S5000 debut last year.

Randle will use the simulator for his debut in the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries tonight, which can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.

Next article
Power Bathurst livery breaks cover

Previous article

Power Bathurst livery breaks cover
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Drivers Lee Holdsworth , Thomas Randle
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Winton

Winton

5 Jun - 7 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

AlphaTauri reveals cost of each missed F1 race

2
Supercars

Supercars title sponsor in voluntary administration

3
Formula 1

When Senna broke his F1 duck by walking on water

4
Formula 1

Top 50: Wildest F1 designs ever

5
Formula 1

Racing Life after Formula 1: Mark Webber

Latest videos

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Latest news

Supercars drivers launch new simulator
VASC

Supercars drivers launch new simulator

Power Bathurst livery breaks cover
eSpt

Power Bathurst livery breaks cover

Holdsworth to run Navy livery for Bathurst
eSpt

Holdsworth to run Navy livery for Bathurst

Three-race format for Bathurst Eseries round
eSpt

Three-race format for Bathurst Eseries round

Coronavirus may prolong Whincup's Supercars career
VASC

Coronavirus may prolong Whincup's Supercars career

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.