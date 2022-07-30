Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen cruises to victory Next / The Bend Supercars: Waters grabs both Sunday poles
Supercars / The Bend News

Supercars deals with tyre controversy

Supercars is set to address the tyre scandal that rocked the opening day of racing at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars deals with tyre controversy
Listen to this article

As exclusively revealed by Motorsport.com, a mixed tyre batch sparked controversy in the paddock at The Bend earlier today.

The two wildcard entries for Zak Best and Jordan Boys were running on a different batch of the soft compound Dunlop rubber due to production issue.

The matter came to a head when Best stormed to a sensational pole position in what is just his second appearance in the main game.

He went on to finish the race fifth.

Supercars has now moved to avoid further controversy tomorrow.

Motorsport.com understands the wildcard allocation will be split amongst the regular field, with each driver getting one of the supposedly faster tyres each.

The wildcards will then run solely on tyres from the batch initially allocated for The Bend.

There are two qualifying sessions and two races tomorrow.

shares
comments
The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen cruises to victory
Previous article

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen cruises to victory

Next article

The Bend Supercars: Waters grabs both Sunday poles

The Bend Supercars: Waters grabs both Sunday poles
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen triumphs in wet finale The Bend
Supercars

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen triumphs in wet finale

Percat to test Gen3 Mustang The Bend
Supercars

Percat to test Gen3 Mustang

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen triumphs in wet finale
Supercars Supercars

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen triumphs in wet finale

Shane van Gisbergen overcame an early challenge from Cam Waters to win a wet final heat of The Bend SuperSprint.

Percat to test Gen3 Mustang
Supercars Supercars

Percat to test Gen3 Mustang

Nick Percat will sample a Gen3 Supercar for the first time tomorrow at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Hospital checks for Randle, Heimgartner after start line crash
Supercars Supercars

Hospital checks for Randle, Heimgartner after start line crash

Thomas Randle and Andre Heimgartner are heading to hospital for further checks following their nasty start line crash at The Bend Motorsport Park.

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins crash-shortened Race 2
Supercars Supercars

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins crash-shortened Race 2

Shane van Gisbergen won a second Supercars race at The Bend that was marred by a nasty start line crash.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.