Previous
Supercars / Hidden Valley / Preview

Supercars Darwin Triple Crown Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Aug 14, 2020, 4:13 AM

The 2020 Supercars season continues this weekend with the first leg of the Hidden Valley double-header – the Darwin Triple Crown. Click here to find out how to watch qualifying, when it starts and more.

After being pushed back a week, the first round of a four-week long northern swing for Supercars will take place in the Top End this weekend.

The Triple Crown will feature three short, sharp sprint races, each just 110 kilometres in length – the shortest we've seen since the resumption of the 2020 season.

Qualifying for those three races will effectively be held over five sessions, starting with a three-part format for Saturday's opener.

There will be two 10-minute knock-out sessions, followed by a Top 15 Shootout.

While the mixed tyre compound rules are in play, there has been a tweak – all drivers have to use the hard Dunlops throughout the three parts of Saturday's qualifying.

On Sunday there will be two traditional qualifying sessions for the two races, with drivers free to choose their tyre compound.

When is qualifying for the Darwin Triple Crown?

Qualifying for Saturday's race will kick off at 1:35pm AEST, with the best 15 drivers heading into the Top 15 Shootout while the other nine cars will be locked into their starting position.

On Sunday the two race grids will be determined by a pair of 10-minute sessions.

Saturday 14th August 2020

  • Qualifying Part 1: 13:35-13:45 AEST (13:05-13:15 local)
  • Qualifying Part 2: 13:50-14:00 AEST (13:20-13:30 local)
  • Top 15 Shootout: 14:10-14:50 AEST (13:40-14:20 local)

Sunday 15th August 2020

  • Qualifying Race 2: 12:10-12:20 AEST (11:40-11:50 local)
  • Qualifying Race 3: 12:25-12:35 AEST (11:55-12:05 local)

How can I watch the Supercars Darwin Triple Crown qualifying?

  • Channel: Fox Sports 506, Channel 10

The live Fox Sports coverage for Saturday's Supercars action in Darwin will start at 11:15am AEST, right before the first of two free practice sessions.

On Sunday the Fox Sports telecast will begin at 12:00pm before the first of two qualifying sessions.

Channel 10's live coverage will begin at 12:00pm AEST on both Saturday and Sunday.

Qualifying for the Supercars Sydney SuperSprint can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go, Foxtel Now and Kayo.

Foxtel Go is part of a regular Foxtel subscription, while Foxtel Now is a standalone service that costs $54 per month including the Sports package.

Kayo is a dedicated sports streaming service with subscriptions starting at $25 per month.

Load comments

