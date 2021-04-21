Supercars Darwin Triple Crown extended to three days

Organisers have confirmed the annual trip to Hidden Valley Raceway will now be held over 18-20 June having originally been scheduled to be a two-day affair when Supercars released its 2021 schedule.

The schedule changes announced by the Northern Territory government will mean Supercars will be in action across all three days with two 30 minute practice sessions now set to take place on Friday.

The format for the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown will remain unchanged with one 110km race on Saturday followed by two 110km races on Sunday. The grid for Saturday's race will be decided by a three-part qualifying, including a Top 10 Shootout.

Meanwhile, the grids for Sunday’s races will be set using the traditional single timed qualifying session.

In a change from last year, the special Darwin Triple Crown trophy will be awarded to the driver that wins all three races at this year’s event.

Three-time Supercars champion now IndyCar racer Scott McLaughlin became the first Triple Crown winner after he swept the 2019 event claiming pole position and victories in the two races.

Last year the Triple Crown award was won by seven-time series champion Jamie Whincup. The prize was offered for the driver that accumulated the most points over the weekend.

This year’s Darwin Triple Crown will also act as the category’s Indigenous Round.

Supercars is set to follow the lead of major ball codes the Australian Football League and the National Rugby League and dedicate a round to celebrating Indigenous culture.

Teams will be encouraged to run Indigenous-inspired liveries and the series will work with local communities on a number of appropriate activations.

“The Merlin Darwin Triple Crown program is on track to return as one of the most diverse on the Supercars schedule this year,” said Minister for Major Events Natasha Fyles.

Supercars will be joined in Darwin by the Stadium Super Trucks series while the circuit will also host a round of the Australian Superbike Championship, which is currently headed by Wayne Maxwell.

The support card will be completed by Improved Production, HQ Holdens and the Commodore Cup series.