Supercars Darwin SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Like the Triple Crown, the SuperSprint will feature three short, sharp sprint races, each just 110 kilometres in length.

Qualifying for those three races will effectively be held over five sessions, starting with a three-part format for Saturday's opener.

There will be two 10-minute knock-out sessions, followed by a Top 15 Shootout.

On Sunday there will be two traditional qualifying sessions for the two races.

The major change for this weekend is the tyre allocation, with only the soft compound Dunlops on offer. Each driver will have 20 new tyres at their disposal from the end of Practice 2 onwards.

When is the Supercars Darwin SuperSprint?

There will be three 110-kilometre sprint races at Hidden Valley, each requiring a single pitstop during which at least two tyres need to be changed.

Race 1 will start under lights at 2:20pm AEST on Saturday followed by Race 2 at 12:30pm AEST on Sunday and Race 3 at 2:55pm AEST on Sunday.

Saturday 22nd August 2020

Race 1: 14:20-15:18 AEST (13:50-14:48 local)

Sunday 23rd August 2020

Race 2: 12:30-13:28 AEST (12:00-12:58 local)

Race 3: 14:55-15:53 AEST (14:25-15:23 local)

How can I watch the Supercars Darwin SuperSprint?

Channel: Fox Sports 506

The live Fox Sports coverage for Saturday's Supercars action in Darwin will start at 9:20am AEST, right before the first of two free practice sessions.

On Sunday the Fox Sports telecast will begin at 11:15pm before the first of two qualifying sessions.

Can I stream the Supercars Darwin SuperSprint?

Qualifying for the Supercars Sydney SuperSprint can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go, Foxtel Now and Kayo.

Foxtel Go is part of a regular Foxtel subscription, while Foxtel Now is a standalone service that costs $54 per month including the Sports package.

Kayo is a dedicated sports streaming service with subscriptions starting at $25 per month.