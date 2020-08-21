Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
25 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Practice 1 in
01 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Hidden Valley II / Preview

Supercars Darwin SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

shares
comments
Supercars Darwin SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The Supercars action continues in the Top End this weekend, with the Darwin SuperSprint to round out the double-header.

Like the Triple Crown, the SuperSprint will feature three short, sharp sprint races, each just 110 kilometres in length.

Qualifying for those three races will effectively be held over five sessions, starting with a three-part format for Saturday's opener.

There will be two 10-minute knock-out sessions, followed by a Top 15 Shootout.

On Sunday there will be two traditional qualifying sessions for the two races.

The major change for this weekend is the tyre allocation, with only the soft compound Dunlops on offer. Each driver will have 20 new tyres at their disposal from the end of Practice 2 onwards.

When is the Supercars Darwin SuperSprint?

There will be three 110-kilometre sprint races at Hidden Valley, each requiring a single pitstop during which at least two tyres need to be changed.

Race 1 will start under lights at 2:20pm AEST on Saturday followed by Race 2 at 12:30pm AEST on Sunday and Race 3 at 2:55pm AEST on Sunday.

Saturday 22nd August 2020

  • Race 1: 14:20-15:18 AEST (13:50-14:48 local)

Sunday 23rd August 2020

  • Race 2: 12:30-13:28 AEST (12:00-12:58 local)
  • Race 3: 14:55-15:53 AEST (14:25-15:23 local)

How can I watch the Supercars Darwin SuperSprint?

  • Channel: Fox Sports 506

The live Fox Sports coverage for Saturday's Supercars action in Darwin will start at 9:20am AEST, right before the first of two free practice sessions.

On Sunday the Fox Sports telecast will begin at 11:15pm before the first of two qualifying sessions.

Can I stream the Supercars Darwin SuperSprint?

Qualifying for the Supercars Sydney SuperSprint can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go, Foxtel Now and Kayo.

Foxtel Go is part of a regular Foxtel subscription, while Foxtel Now is a standalone service that costs $54 per month including the Sports package.

Kayo is a dedicated sports streaming service with subscriptions starting at $25 per month.

Podiums, burnouts allowed both days in Darwin

Previous article

Podiums, burnouts allowed both days in Darwin
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Hidden Valley II

Trending Today

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm

Indy 500 Carb Day: O’Ward leads Dixon in final practice
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

Indy 500 Carb Day: O’Ward leads Dixon in final practice

F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

Alonso positive he can hit the front at Indy again
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alonso positive he can hit the front at Indy again

Ferrari wants "clarity and transparency" on car copying
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari wants "clarity and transparency" on car copying

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez

Latest news

Supercars Darwin SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

Supercars Darwin SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Podiums, burnouts allowed both days in Darwin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Podiums, burnouts allowed both days in Darwin

Supercars tweaks pitlane release rules after Whincup incident
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars tweaks pitlane release rules after Whincup incident

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

Trending

1
Supercars

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

2
Formula 1

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm

3
IndyCar

Indy 500 Carb Day: O’Ward leads Dixon in final practice

4
Formula 1

F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP

5
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

Latest news

Supercars Darwin SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars

Supercars Darwin SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Podiums, burnouts allowed both days in Darwin
Supercars

Podiums, burnouts allowed both days in Darwin

Supercars tweaks pitlane release rules after Whincup incident
Supercars

Supercars tweaks pitlane release rules after Whincup incident

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour
Supercars

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

New Supercars rules a boost for exiled teams
Supercars

New Supercars rules a boost for exiled teams

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.