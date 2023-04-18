Subscribe
Previous / Supercars lands on engine fire solution Next / Key details of 'Aussie Silverstone' plan revealed
Supercars News

Supercars considering pitlane shake-up

Supercars is considering a move to a unique 'live' pitlane concept for the 2024 season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars considering pitlane shake-up

The Australian series traditionally bases its pitlane order on finishing position in the teams' championship the previous season with the best-placed team occupying the final garage at the pit exit end.

Cars are grouped in two to count for the teams' championship, however four-car teams are then pitted together based on their best-placed duo.

However that could change next season with the Supercars Commission voting to investigate a move to a live pit order.

That would see the pit order change event-to-event with the leading squad at the time in the coveted final garage.

The move would also see the four-car teams, namely Tickford Racing and Brad Jones Racing, split in two and likely separated in the lane at most events.

Another change would see single-car teams given a weighted scoring system to give them a chance to avoid being anchored at the bottom.

As it stands Blanchard Racing Team, as the only single-car team, is unable to avoid being stuck at pit entry given it only has one car scoring points.

This change would see a 1.8-times weighting introduced for BRT, and any future single-car endeavours.

"It is something that has come up as an action item for the commission to look into," a Supercars spokesperson.

"There is a tonne of logistical operations involved in pitlane set-up for teams that needs to be considered before this goes any further, but we are happy to look into it.

"We’re always looking for new ways to improve the racing experience for fans and drivers.

"The Commission will be conducting a thorough review of the proposed concept in the coming months, with a final decision expected to be announced ahead of the 2024 season."

Under the proposed system Erebus Motorsport would have the pit exit garage for next week's Perth SuperSprint with Triple Eight demoted to the second garage.

Brad Jones Racing's first two cars would be next followed by Walkinshaw Andretti United, Grove Racing, Team 18, Tickford's first two cars and PremiAir Racing, while Dick Johnson Racing would drop from the second garage to the ninth garage.

The order would be completed by Matt Stone Racing, Tickford's second two cars, BJR's second two cars and the BRT Mustang.

shares
comments

Supercars lands on engine fire solution

Key details of 'Aussie Silverstone' plan revealed
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars details latest parity change

Supercars details latest parity change

Supercars

Supercars details latest parity change Supercars details latest parity change

How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds

How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds

Supercars

How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Supercars details latest parity change

Supercars details latest parity change

SUPC Supercars

Supercars details latest parity change Supercars details latest parity change

How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds

How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds

SUPC Supercars

How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds

Gracie to race OnlyFans Audi

Gracie to race OnlyFans Audi

AuGT GT World Challenge Australia

Gracie to race OnlyFans Audi Gracie to race OnlyFans Audi

The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull

The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull

F1 Formula 1

The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe