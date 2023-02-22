Supercars confirms additional aero test

Listen to this article

The Aussie series is embroiled in a parity storm just over a fortnight out from the start of the new season in Newcastle.

The homologation of the new Gen3 cars has proven problematic, with Ford concerned over the parity in terms of both engine and aero performance.

As expected the latter will now be addressed with a re-run of the VCAT homologation process, which involves measuring aero performance by doing straight-line runs on an airfield.

The official VCAT took place last November, with Supercars satisfied with the outcome, but Ford not.

"Supercars can confirm additional straight line evaluations will be conducted next week to validate the current specifications of the new Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang ahead of their debut in Newcastle on March 10," said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

"These final tests have been jointly developed between the respective manufacturers, their homologation teams and Supercars, as an agreed pathway to ensure best practice finalisation of the specification of both vehicles.

"The results of these evaluations will help us to provide the best racing product for all our stakeholders and importantly our passionate fans.

"We have been extremely pleased with the way the teams have utilised the flexible testing regime that has been rolled out over recent weeks, with over 10,000km of shakedown and test laps completed in the Camaros and Mustangs.

"As we approach the biggest change our sport has ever undertaken, it is imperative that we continue to validate the new Supercars relative performance as parity is a cornerstone of the continued success of our sport.

The tests will be strictly controlled to ensure all parties are treated fairly and equitably, in a transparent and collaborative manner, consistent with the accredited homologation process to ensure that we provide the best racing product possible.

"We take our responsibility to our fans, teams, and all stakeholders very seriously and therefore believe that this validation testing will only strengthen our process moving forward."

Parity was a talking point at the all-in pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park today where Camaros made up nine of the top 10 spots.

That prompted allegations of sandbagging from some Chevrolet teams aimed at their Ford counterparts.