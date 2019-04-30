Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Barbagallo / Breaking news

Supercars completes Perth lights test

shares
comments
Supercars completes Perth lights test
By:
29m ago

Supercars has completed a comprehensive test of the 41 light towers that will illuminate this weekend's Perth SuperNight round.

With the SuperNight concept moving from Sydney Motorsport Park to Barbagallo Raceway in Western Australia this year, the series needed to undertake a fresh round of lights testing.

That meant a stint behind the wheel for teenager Alex Rullo, an ex-Supercars full-timer and current enduro driver, last night in a Holden Commodore racecar.

According to Supercars Media boss Nathan Prendergast, the 41 towers and five flood lights are set to provide a spectacular atmosphere both live and on TV.

“We are looking to go one step better in Perth,” Prendergast said. “The intent is not to light it up like a stadium but to give the fans a feel of a glow of the brakes and the flames from the exhaust but to also make it a fantastic television product.

“We have more lights in comparison to Sydney and the circuit will have a better overall cover. It will look fantastic at night, particularly some of the shots from the air.”

Rullo added: “I drove here in Perth at night last year with none of this lighting. Now with these towers in place you can easily drive with the visor down and see very clearly.

“It is going to be a great spectacle, particularly with Perth being a short track with such an amphitheatre atmosphere and the crowd being so close to everything.”

The Perth SuperNight kicks off on Thursday with practice, before racing on Friday and Saturday nights.

 

Next article
Tech analysis: The Supercars Mustang aero updates

Previous article

Tech analysis: The Supercars Mustang aero updates
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Barbagallo
Drivers Alex Rullo
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Tech analysis: The Supercars Mustang aero updates
Supercars / Analysis

Tech analysis: The Supercars Mustang aero updates

3h ago
Herta tops Honda test on IMS road course Article
IndyCar

Herta tops Honda test on IMS road course

FIA opens F1 tender for brake systems, wheel rims Article
Formula 1

FIA opens F1 tender for brake systems, wheel rims

Latest videos
Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Apr 2, 2019
Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mar 13, 2019

News in depth
Supercars completes Perth lights test
Supercars

Supercars completes Perth lights test

Tech analysis: The Supercars Mustang aero updates
Supercars

Tech analysis: The Supercars Mustang aero updates

Why Supercars had to hobble a technically legal Mustang
Supercars

Why Supercars had to hobble a technically legal Mustang

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.