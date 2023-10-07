Subscribe
Previous / Bathurst 1000: Stanaway tops final co-driver practice
Supercars / Bathurst News

Supercars commits to 'live' pitlane concept

The Supercars Commission has signed off on its radical 'live' pitlane concept for the 2024 season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
-EV-10-23-KB1_1271

The Supercars Commission has approved the move to a unique moving pit order, where teams won't be locked in to a pit order for the entire season.

As it stands, teams are garaged in the order that they finished in the teams' championship the previous year.

The reigning teams' champion is located at the pit exit followed by each team in descending order down to pit entry.

Back in April the series flagged the idea of abandoning that concept, with the Commission approving a formal investigation into a live order.

That investigation has now led to the approval of a live order by the Commission, with Supercars Board approval the final step.

The change means the pit order will change event-to-event, with teams lined up in current teams' championship order.

Helping facilitate the shake-up is the new-look 24-car field for 2024 which features just one four-car team, and no single-car teams.

That means the only provision needs to be for Brad Jones Racing, the last remaining four-car team.

Motorsport.com understands that the four BJR cars will still be split in two for the teams' standings, but will be allowed to be grouped together in garage order based on the best-placed duo.

The pit order for the 2024 season opener will be based on the 2023 teams' championship standing.

shares
comments

Bathurst 1000: Stanaway tops final co-driver practice

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst 1000: Pole position for Kostecki/Russell

Bathurst 1000: Pole position for Kostecki/Russell

Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Pole position for Kostecki/Russell Bathurst 1000: Pole position for Kostecki/Russell

Bathurst 1000: Feeney closes out practice on top

Bathurst 1000: Feeney closes out practice on top

Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Feeney closes out practice on top Bathurst 1000: Feeney closes out practice on top

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

F1 Qatar GP: Piastri on sprint shootout pole as track limits wreak havoc

F1 Qatar GP: Piastri on sprint shootout pole as track limits wreak havoc

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

F1 Qatar GP: Piastri on sprint shootout pole as track limits wreak havoc F1 Qatar GP: Piastri on sprint shootout pole as track limits wreak havoc

F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens

F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens

Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin

Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe