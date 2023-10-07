Supercars commits to 'live' pitlane concept

The Supercars Commission has approved the move to a unique moving pit order, where teams won't be locked in to a pit order for the entire season.

As it stands, teams are garaged in the order that they finished in the teams' championship the previous year.

The reigning teams' champion is located at the pit exit followed by each team in descending order down to pit entry.

Back in April the series flagged the idea of abandoning that concept, with the Commission approving a formal investigation into a live order.

That investigation has now led to the approval of a live order by the Commission, with Supercars Board approval the final step.

The change means the pit order will change event-to-event, with teams lined up in current teams' championship order.

Helping facilitate the shake-up is the new-look 24-car field for 2024 which features just one four-car team, and no single-car teams.

That means the only provision needs to be for Brad Jones Racing, the last remaining four-car team.

Motorsport.com understands that the four BJR cars will still be split in two for the teams' standings, but will be allowed to be grouped together in garage order based on the best-placed duo.

The pit order for the 2024 season opener will be based on the 2023 teams' championship standing.