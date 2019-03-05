Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Adelaide / Breaking news

Supercars broadcast smashes TV ratings record

shares
comments
Supercars broadcast smashes TV ratings record
By:
1h ago

Fox Sports says its Adelaide 500 coverage set a new ratings benchmark for the Supercars season-opening event.

According to TV Tonight the two races drew in 152,000 viewers (Saturday) and 227,000 viewers (Sunday) on Fox Sports, topping last year's numbers on both counts.

The series broadcaster is also claiming a boost in ratings across its entire coverage, starting from the Supercars Trackside magazine show on Wednesday.

According to Fox Sports' numbers, there was an 85 per cent lift for ST year-on-year, followed by a 97 per cent increase for Thursday's track action, which included Supercars for the first time.

Friday's twilight qualifying session was up 25 per cent compared to 2018, Saturday's Top 10 Shootout up 48 per cent and Sunday's race up 20 per cent.

Read Also:

“What a fantastic way to start the season with an action-packed weekend of racing on the streets of Adelaide," said Fox Sports boss Peter Campbell.

"The Adelaide street circuit always lends itself to great racing and great drama, and we had plenty of both across all days of racing.

“I’d like to commend Craig Lowndes in his first appearance as a presenter alongside Mark Skaife and Jess Yates – who fitted in seamlessly to our commentary line-up as well as the broadcast team that bring the series to life.

“We look forward to the next championship round at the Australian Grand Prix when Supercars and the inaugural Formula 1 race of 2019 light up our screens together all on the one weekend.”

There was a lift in free-to-air numbers too, which Network 10 peaking at 245,000 on the five-city metro scale for Saturday, while 385,000 tuned in for the end of Sunday's race.

Next article
Supercars Mustang 'better than we thought' – Reynolds

Previous article

Supercars Mustang 'better than we thought' – Reynolds

Next article

Supercars to trial Safety Car pit ban

Supercars to trial Safety Car pit ban
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Adelaide
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Red zone: trending stories

Honda to revise "too aggressive" F1 engine packaging
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda to revise "too aggressive" F1 engine packaging

16h ago
Ranking the teams after F1 testing Article
Formula 1

Ranking the teams after F1 testing

Supercars broadcast smashes TV ratings record Article
Supercars

Supercars broadcast smashes TV ratings record

Latest videos
Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Feb 15, 2019
Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island 03:39
Supercars

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island

Feb 14, 2019

News in depth
Supercars to trial Safety Car pit ban
Supercars

Supercars to trial Safety Car pit ban

Supercars broadcast smashes TV ratings record
Supercars

Supercars broadcast smashes TV ratings record

Supercars Mustang 'better than we thought' – Reynolds
Supercars

Supercars Mustang 'better than we thought' – Reynolds

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.