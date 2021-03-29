Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars facing fresh border threat

By:

Supercars is facing a new border headache after Tasmania announced a 14-day self-isolation order for arrivals from Brisbane.

The Queensland capital will enter a snap three-day lockdown at 5pm this evening as it battles a COVID-19 outbreak that has led to seven new cases.

The lockdown will cover Brisbane City, Logan, Moreton Bay, Ipswich, and Redland.

In response a number of other states have tightened border controls with Queensland. That includes Tasmania, which has shut its border to anybody who has been in those five local government areas.

"If you do arrive in Tasmania you will be placed into hotel quarantine for a period of up to two weeks," said Tasmanian premier Peter Gutwein today.

"This will remain in place for the next three days and we will obviously take public health advice in terms of when that can be lifted."

The border closure casts significant doubt over the upcoming Supercars round at Symmons Plains in Tasmania, which is currently set to take place on April 10-11.

Even if both the Brisbane lockdown and Tasmania's hotel quarantine requirement are lifted on Thursday as planned, there is no guarantee that a self-isolation order won't continue for the coming weeks.

The team worst affected by the lockdown is Triple Eight, which is based in the Brisbane suburb of Banyo.

The other Queensland-based teams, namely Dick Johnson Racing and Matt Stone Racing, are based on the Gold Coast and aren't directly affected, unless staff have been to any of the hot spot areas in the last 14 days.

The same goes for the long list of Gold Coast-based drivers that includes Jamie Whincup, Shane van Gisbergen, Anton De Pasquale, Will Davison, Chaz Mostert, James Courtney, Brodie Kostecki, Tim Slade, and Fabian Coulthard.

Further complicating the situation is the logistical challenge posed by Tasmania, with trucks transported via ship across the Bass Strait.

That means a longer lead time for the Queensland teams, which have to first travel to the port in Melbourne.

"Supercars is actively monitoring the situation in Brisbane," read a statement from the Aussie series.

"For now, we continue to prepare for our next event in Tasmania."

The Brisbane lockdown has also left this weekend's Bathurst 6 Hour event, which also includes rounds of the GT World Challenge Australia and TCR Australia, in limbo.

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

