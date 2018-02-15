Supercars boosts TV coverage for 2018

Fox Sports will add a pair of panel shows to its live Supercars coverage this season.

The 'Inside Supercars' magazine show, which ran pre-race weekend for the last three seasons, will be parked in favour of a new 'Trackside' panel show.

The focus will switch to a more immediate preview and review format, with episodes book-ending the race weekend. One will air at 7:30pm on the Thursday night before each round, before the live race coverage leads into the second episode on the Sunday evening.

The 'Trackside' episodes will be hosted by regular Fox Sports presenter Jess Yates, and will feature a number of big names from the Supercars Media team including Mark Skaife, Russell Ingall, Neil Crompton, Riana Crehan, and Greg Murphy.

Both the Thursday and Sunday episodes will be filmed on-site.