Supercars reverses Bathurst Super2 axing

The category announced late last week that its second tier wouldn't race on the Bathurst bill, citing the expense of Victorian teams needing to quarantine personnel to enter New South Wales as the reason.

However, following feedback from competitors, that decision has now been reversed, a positive response to an expression of interest email survey earlier this week prompting the change of heart.

“Following category consultation Supercars have reversed the decision and will be conducting a round at the upcoming Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000," read an email sent to teams.

“Thank you to the teams who replied to our email on Tuesday and committed to taking the required steps to attend during these uncertain times.

“We will be planning and committing to paddock infrastructure as though the reply email was an entry form commitment to attend and be invoiced.”

Bathurst will be the third round of the Super2 season, following outings in Adelaide and at Sydney Motorsport Park.

It's yet to be determined if earlier plans for a double-header round at Mount Panorama, which would allow a champion to be crowned, will go ahead.

Thomas Randle currently leads the standings with a 38-point gap over Will Brown.