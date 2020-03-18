Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
260 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars to ban testing during coronavirus break

shares
comments
Supercars to ban testing during coronavirus break
By:
Mar 18, 2020, 12:33 AM

Supercars doesn't want testing to take place during the coronavirus-induced suspension in a bid to help both teams and the series clear 'leave balances' with staff.

The category confirmed today that its next three rounds have been postponed, with the Tasmania, New Zealand and Perth rounds set to be run later in the season.

The plan is for the season to resume at Winton on the first weekend in June.

While the series is working on a number of initiatives to fill the gap, including an Eseries featuring star drivers, teams are unlikely to be able to undergo real-world testing.

According to Supercars CEO Sean Seamer, a restriction on track action will be put in place to help teams avoid unnecessary spending, and make use of the time to help staff take leave.

"[The break] gives us an opportunity, particularly at a series level, to clear out a lot of the leave balances we've got," he told Motorsport.com.

"Everybody travels a lot and works very hard. So we'll be focussed on that over this period of time.

"We'll also acknowledge that we don't want people testing and spending money, so there won't be any testing going on."

Teams have currently used one of their three allocated test days, thanks to the mandatory pre-season hit-out at The Bend.

The COVID-19 situation will also impact critical talks over a fresh TV deal, as the clock ticks on the current agreement that expires at the end of this season.

When asked if those talks are likely to be benched for the time being, Seamer said: "Yeah. Our priority right now is the shape of the championship and getting the 14 rounds away."

Seamer added that it's a similar situation regarding the potential expedition of the Gen3 technical regulations following the demise of Holden.

"Look, right now our Gen3 team will continue to work on Gen3," he said.

"But our focus is squarely on making sure we can deliver the championship this year."

Next article
Supercars to run Eseries during suspension

Previous article

Supercars to run Eseries during suspension
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Symmons Plains

Symmons Plains

3 Apr - 5 Apr
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault not ruling out Vettel if Ricciardo leaves

2
Formula 1

Sainz goes into voluntary quarantine after Australian GP

3
Supercars

Supercars to run Eseries during suspension

1h
4
Endurance

Nurburgring 24h postponed, WTCR support races axed

14m
5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR bans all non-Next Gen car testing

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

Supercars to ban testing during coronavirus break
VASC

Supercars to ban testing during coronavirus break

Supercars to run Eseries during suspension
VASC

Supercars to run Eseries during suspension

Supercars set to target June return
VASC

Supercars set to target June return

McLaughlin philosophical as IndyCar delay looms
Indy

McLaughlin philosophical as IndyCar delay looms

Council approves new Wanneroo circuit plans
Misc

Council approves new Wanneroo circuit plans

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.