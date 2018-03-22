Supercars approves Ford and Nissan composite panels

Supercars will allow the Nissan and Ford teams to run composite panels on their cars during this weekend's Albert Park round.

The series gave the new panels the green tick this morning, right before the first practice session on the Melbourne circuit.

According to Supercars, Ford teams Tickford Racing and DJR Team Penske have spread composite roofs and bonnets across their six Falcons, with Fabian Coulthard and Mark Winterbottom getting the two new bonnets on offer.

Nissan Motorsport has opted to stick with roofs, and has composite versions available for all four factory-backed Altimas.

“The process for a team to change a panel or part is to be approved by the Sporting and Technical Director," read a statement from Supercars.

"The homologation team for that manufacturer’s model must formally request the change, after which it will be assessed in line with the rules and regulations of the sport, ensuring there is no compromise in safety or competition parity.

"Once approved the teams using that manufacturer’s model can implement the change for competition.”

Panel weights was thrust into the limelight when the brand new ZB Commodore was debuted in Adelaide earlier this month, the car coming in well under the minimum 1410 kilograms and therefore able to run ballast.

While the Ford and Nissan teams had opted against a pre-season homologation of composite panels, the ZB's impressive debut led to the quick turnaround of the new parts.