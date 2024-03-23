All Series
Supercars Melbourne SuperSprint
Race report

Supercars Albert Park: Feeney wins Race 3 as Payne, Waters collide

Triple Eight drivers Broc Feeney and Will Brown scored another 1-2 result in the third Supercars Sprint race at Albert Park. just when it looked like Ford drivers would fight back against their GM opposition,

Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Edge Photographics

After Matt Payne snatched pole position by a tiny margin of 0.0078s in morning Qualifying, Cam Waters won the start and Payne snuck past after a lap. But before that lap ended, and under pressure from Broc Feeney’s Chevrolet Camaro, the two Mustangs clashed at the final corner.

Tickford’s Racing’s Waters ended up climbing out of his Mustang that was wedged against a concrete carrier while Payne, with broken suspension, was parked on the grass verge on the outside of the last corner.

Waters remonstrated with Payne before walking back to the pits, while a Safety Car led the remaining cars through the pitlane.

“Obviously I did not quite get the start I said I was going to get,” shrugged Payne.

“I didn’t think there was any need to hit me off at the second-to-last corner. I was there, he didn’t know I was there. Disappointing, but it is what it is.”

Waters had a different view; “He pulled a pretty cool pass on me at [Turn] 11, I tried to get him at 12. I came across, I don’t know if he didn’t know I was there; if he didn’t, it’s pretty bad spatial awareness. I will pick my bottom lip up and try again tomorrow.”

While the mess was being cleared away, Feeney, Brown and WAU’s Chaz Mostert led the remaining cars around and, with the race shortened to just 10 of the scheduled 14 laps, not even a strong challenge from Mostert could dislodge the Red Bull-backed T8 cars, Feeney winning by 1.79sec.

“Another ripper start, which was great,” said Feeney, after his second win of the weekend. “Those boys were racing for sheep stations, I tried to capitalise when I could.

“That is the first time I think everyone had pushed flat-out. We have to pass a few more cars tomorrow.”

Brown was pleased with second, and to maintain his series lead, after starting from sixth on the grid.

Behind Mostert, David Reynolds had a great run to fourth in the Team18 Chevrolet, ahead of the Erebus Camaros of Jack Le Brocq and Todd Hazelwood, who gained eight places during the race.

Brown still leads the championship on 506, ahead of Feeney on 494 and Mostert on 423.

Sunday’s race will see the two adversaries line up second (Payne) and third (Waters), with Mostert starting on pole position. After a troubled qualifying session Feeney will start from sixth and Brown from ninth. 

Race 3 results:

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver Car Laps Time Interval Retirement Points
1
B. Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing
 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 10

-

     150
2 Australia W. Brown Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 10

+1.791

1.7911

 1.791   138
3 Australia C. Mostert Mobil 1 Optus Racing Ford Mustang GT 10

+2.723

2.7225

 0.931   129
4 Australia D. Reynolds Tradie Beer Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 10

+3.176

3.1756

 0.453   120
5 Australia J. Le Brocq Erebus Motorsport Penrite Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 10

+3.693

3.6926

 0.517   111
6 Australia T. Hazelwood Erebus Motorsport Penrite Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 10

+4.670

4.6703

 0.978   102
7 New Zealand R. Stanaway Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 10

+6.594

6.5944

 1.924   96
8 Australia T. Slade PremiAir Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 10

+8.001

8.0014

 1.407   90
9 Australia N. Percat Bendix Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 10

+8.507

8.5072

 0.506   84
10
R. Wood Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing
 Ford Mustang GT 10

+9.097

9.0970

 0.590   78
11 Australia J. Courtney Snowy River Racing Ford Mustang GT 10

+9.695

9.6945

 0.598   72
12 Australia J. Golding PremiAir Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 10

+10.562

10.5624

 0.868   69
13 Australia M. Winterbottom DEWALT Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 10

+10.708

10.7075

 0.145   66
14 Australia W. Davison Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 10

+10.962

10.9619

 0.254   63
15
C. Hill Tyrepower Racing
 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 10

+11.100

11.0999

 0.138   60
16 Australia A. De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 10

+12.066

12.0658

 0.966   57
17
A. Love Brad Jones Racing
 Ford Mustang GT 10

+13.131

13.1306

 1.065   54
18 Australia J. Evans SCT Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 10

+13.243

13.2433

 0.113   51
19 Australia M. Jones Pizza Hut Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 10

+14.093

14.0927

 0.849   48
20 New Zealand A. Heimgartner R&J Batteries Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 10

+14.450

14.4501

 0.357   45
21 Australia B. Fullwood Middy's Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 10

+14.998

14.9978

 0.548   42
22 Australia T. Randle Monster Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 10

+29.106

29.1055

 14.108   39
  Australia C. Waters Monster Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 1

 

   Retirement 36
 
M. Payne Penrite Racing
 Ford Mustang GT 1

 

   Retirement 33
View full results  

