Supercars adds 600 new campsites for Bathurst

Supercars has added an additional 600 campsites within walking distance of Mount Panorama for this year's Bathurst 1000.

The series has responded to increasing demand for camping accomodation across the Bathurst 1000 weekend by working with the Bathurst Regional Council to develop The Orchard camping complex, situated next to the Chase Campground.

The Orchard will provide an additional 600 sites, taking the total camping capacity to 7,100.

“We’re very pleased to have worked with Bathurst Regional Council on developing this new campsite, The Orchard,” said Bathurst 1000 Event Manager Rachael White.

“It’s in a great spot for fans of all ages and extends our offering to cope with the huge demand we experience for campsites every year.

“Over the past few years the sites at the top of Mount Panorama and the paddock area campground have been extremely popular, taking just four days to sell out.

“Our fully-powered motorhome options remain hugely popular, given their proximity to the track and family friendly facilities.

“Last year’s event was attended by 205,693 fans, the second highest attendance in the history of the race and a one per cent increase on 2016.

“This is one of our country’s greatest sporting spectacles supported by some of the most passionate and loyal fans in Australia.”

Campsites go on sale at 2pm AEST today, Supercars predicting they will sell out within days.