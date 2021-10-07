Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Supercars offers $25,000 for Sydney Cup

By:

The best-performing Supercars driver across the four back-to-back rounds at Sydney Motorsport Park will walk away with a cool $25,000.

Supercars offers $25,000 for Sydney Cup

Supercars confirmed today that drivers will be contesting the Sydney Cup over the four race weekends that will restart the Supercars season from later this month onwards.

The winner of the cup, and a $25,000 cash prize, will be the driver who scores the most points from the 11 races.

Beaurepairs is backing the Sydney Cup along with its naming rights deal for the fourth of the four events.

“This will add another element of excitement for fans and drivers over four weeks of racing at Sydney Motorsport Park," said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“Thank you again to Beaurepaires for their continued support of Supercars in 2021 and the first-ever Sydney Cup.”

Beaurepaires vice president Scott Bennet added: “As the official tyre retail partner of the Repco Supercars Championship and naming rights partner of the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight, we love all things motorsport and are so excited to see Supercars back at Sydney Motorsport Park in Eastern Creek.

“We are also equally excited to be supporting the first-ever Sydney Cup, and with $25,000 up for grabs, we’re sure it will make for an even more action-packed race event."

The Sydney Cup kicks off with a night race on October 30.

