Supercars locks in 2023 race formats, tyre allocations

The 12-event series will feature 28 races in total with a mix of formats ranging from 70-100 kilometre sprint races, 250-kilometre refuelling races and the two endurance races, the Sandown 500 and the Bathurst 1000.

The season will kick off with the Newcastle 500 which will feature two 250-kilometre races with two compulsory stops, the same format that will be used for the Townsville 500, the Gold Coast 500 and the season-ending Adelaide 500.

All of those events will also feature a Top 10 Shootout for each race.

The Albert Park round will consist of four sprint races, one over 100 kilometres, one over 80 kilometres and two over 70 kilometres.

Perth, Tasmania, Darwin and The Bend will all run to standard SuperSprint format with three 100-kilometre races.

The Sydney SuperNight will be run with a staggered format, with the first race featuring two stops and run over 200 kilometres under lights.

The second race will then be contested over 140 kilometres.

The Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000 will also feature Top 10 Shootouts and, as usual, will be single 500- and 1000-kilometre races respectively.

Three-part knockout qualifying, meanwhile, will be used for the opening race at the Perth, Darwin and The Bend SuperSprints, as well as the opening race for the Sydney SuperNight.

As for tyre allocations there will be three Dunlop dry weather compounds in use across the season – the hard, soft and super soft.

The hard will only make one appearance for the season as part of the only multi-compound event at Albert Park. There teams will have four sets of super softs to go with four sets of hards.

The soft will be used in Newcastle, Perth, Townsville, Sydney, The Bend, Bathurst, Gold Coast and Adelaide while the super soft will be used in Tasmania, Darwin and at Sandown.

The most significant change in terms of rubber is Bathurst which has traditionally been run on the hardest compound available.

The pit order has also been confirmed with Triple Eight continuing in the garage closest to pit exit followed by Dick Johnson Racing, Tickford Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United, Grove Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Team 18, Brad Jones Racing, Matt Stone Racing, PremiAir Racing and Blanchard Racing Team.