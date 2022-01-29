Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Pre-season Supercars test dates confirmed Next / Supercars tweaks red flag rules
Supercars News

Supercars locks in 2022 race formats

By:

Supercars has locked in its race formats for the 2022 season, including five refuelling events.

Supercars locks in 2022 race formats
Listen to this article

Race lengths will vary between 100 and 1000 kilometres across the season, Albert Park hosting the most individual races with four.

There is then a split of two-race Super500/600 events and three-race SuperSprint events, as well as the sole single-race enduro, the Bathurst 1000.

As first flagged by Motorsport.com, the season will kick off with the Super600 format – two 300-kilometre refuelling races – at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Three of the other refuelling races are the Super500 format (2x250-kilometre races), which will be in play at Townsville, the Gold Coast and the yet-to-be-rescheduled Newcastle event.

The Bathurst 1000 rounds out the refuelling events.

The SuperSprint events (Tasmania, Albert Park, Perth, Winton, Darwin, The Bend, Sandown, and Pukekohe) will be single-stop (minimum two tyres), non-refuelling races ranging from 100 kilometres to 125 kilometres in length.

Qualifying will again be split across three formats.

Format 1 will see grid positions determined by one qualifying session, although that is followed by a Top 10 Shootout at some events.

Format 2 is three-part knockout qualifying while Format 3 is the same but with a Top 10 Shootout to determine the first five rows.

Top 10 Shootouts will be used for Sydney (both races), Darwin (Race 1), Townsville (both races), Sandown (Race 1), Bathurst, the Gold Coast (both races) and Newcastle (both races).

The Tasmania, Perth, Winton, Darwin, The Bend and Pukekohe will be two-day events while Bathurst and Albert Park will be held over four days.

The rest will be three-day events.

All events will feature two practice sessions, except for Sandown, which will have an additional drivers session ahead of Bathurst, and Bathurst itself.

Event Race Q Format Top 10 Shootout Race length
Sydney** 1 1 Yes 300km*
Sydney** 2 1 Yes 300km
Tasmania 3 2   110km
Tasmania 4 1   110km
Tasmania 5 1   110km
Albert Park 6 1   100km
Albert Park 7 1   100km
Albert Park 8 1   100km
Albert Park 9 1   100km
Perth 10 2   110km*
Perth 11 1   110km
Perth 12 1   110km
Winton 13 2   115km
Winton 14 1   115km
Winton 15 1   115km
Darwin 16 3 Yes 110km
Darwin 17 1   110km
Darwin 18 1   110km
Townsville** 19 1 Yes 250km
Townsville** 20 1 Yes 250km
The Bend 21 2   115km
The Bend 22 1   115km
The Bend 23 1   115km
Sandown 24 3 Yes 125km
Sandown 25 1   125km
Sandown 26 1   125km
Pukekohe 27 2   115km
Pukekohe 28 1   115km
Pukekohe 29 1   115km
Bathurst*** 30 1 Yes 1000km
Gold Coast** 31 1 Yes 250km
Gold Coast** 32 1 Yes 250km
Newcastle** TBC 1 Yes 250km
Newcastle** TBC 1 Yes 250km

** Super500/600 (includes refuelling)

*** Endurance event

shares
comments

Related video

Pre-season Supercars test dates confirmed
Previous article

Pre-season Supercars test dates confirmed
Next article

Supercars tweaks red flag rules

Supercars tweaks red flag rules
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars tweaks red flag rules
Supercars

Supercars tweaks red flag rules

Five new grandstands for Australian Grand Prix Australian GP
Formula 1

Five new grandstands for Australian Grand Prix

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Supercars tweaks red flag rules
Supercars Supercars

Supercars tweaks red flag rules

Supercars locks in 2022 race formats
Supercars Supercars

Supercars locks in 2022 race formats

Pre-season Supercars test dates confirmed
Supercars Supercars

Pre-season Supercars test dates confirmed

Triple Eight to prep PremiAir cars
Supercars Supercars

Triple Eight to prep PremiAir cars

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.