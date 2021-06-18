Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Tickford wins new Supercars entry
Supercars / Hidden Valley News

Supercars confirms 2022 grid expansion

By:

Supercars has confirmed that the grid will expand to 25 cars next season thanks to Tickford Racing's successful bid on a vacant Racing Entitlements Contract.

As first revealed by Motorsport.com, the famous Ford squad will re-expand to four cars next season after successfully bidding on one of two spare RECs.

There was no successful bid for the second available REC.

"We are delighted to see the grid expand for the 2022 season," Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said.

"We congratulate Tickford on its successful bid, and we wish them luck in their preparation for next season.

"Supercars received interest from several parties to purchase the RECs, proving there is a desire to expand our championship.

"We look forward to seeing more cars on the grid as we welcome Gen3 in 2022."

Tickford will own four RECs for the first time since 2018, when it handed one entry back so it could bring Phil Munday's customer entry in-house.

Munday then sold his REC to Brad Jones Racing at the end of last season, forcing Tickford to scale back to three cars as Lee Holdsworth lost his seat.

The successful bid for re-expansion is likely to be good news for Thomas Randle, who is now set to make his full-time debut in a Tickford Mustang next season.

Matt Stone Racing will continue to run two cars next season after missing out with its bid.

