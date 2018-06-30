Supercars 2019 season opener date confirmed

The renowned Adelaide street circuit will once again play host to the first two races of the new Supercars season, which next year will be have added significance thanks to Ford's factory return with the Mustang.

According to South Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment David Ridgway the renewed Ford vs Holden rivalry and the competitive debut of the category's first two-door car will add to his state's flagship motorsport event.

“Rivalry on the racetrack is all part of the beauty of motorsport and we expect the active return of Ford will bring out some passionate drivers and spectators to our city circuit,” said Ridgway.

“The biggest motorsport and entertainment events belong right here in SA – retaining the coveted season-opener is great for the state.

“We are delighted to announce race dates for 2019 and look forward to welcoming fans from all over to witness racing history.”

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer agreed that the Mustang debut will make the Adelaide 500 a must-see event next year.

“As one of the country’s largest and most successful major events, the Adelaide 500 is one of the standouts of our racing season each year,” Seamer said.

"The incredible range of entertainment on and off track as part of a month of festivities in Adelaide sets it apart as a great celebration for the City.

“The return of the iconic Mustang will only add to this incredible event.”