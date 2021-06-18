Supercar, Superbike to race each other in Darwin

Tickford Racing driver James Courtney is set to take on Australian Superbike champion Wayne Maxwell in a single-lap demonstration 'race' around the Darwin circuit.

The aim of the crossover is to promote the packed schedule during the Darwin Triple Crown weekend, with Supercars sharing the bill with both Superbikes and the Nitro Up North drag racing event tonight.

There is also a link between Courtney and Maxwell through backer Boost Mobile.

Supercars and Superbikes are closely matched in terms of lap speed at Hidden Valley, with Scott McLaughlin's Supercars practice lap record of 1m05.473s comparing to Troy Bayliss' ASBK pole-winning 1m05.601s in 2018.

The Courtney/Maxwell match race is the second promotional event including Supercars, with four drivers and their cars set to take part in a drag race during the Nitro Up North event.

Brodie Kostecki will drive the Erebus Motorsport ride car, while Todd Hazelwood (Brad Jones Racing), Zane Goddard (Matt Stone Racing) and Garry Jacobson (Team Sydney) will all drive their race cars.