Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercar takes on 200 km/h drone

shares
comments
By:
Oct 3, 2019, 9:55 PM

Supercars squad Kostecki Brothers Racing enlisted world drone racing champion Rudi Browning to capture a unique view of its pre-Bathurst 1000 test.

Browning, 15, let his FPV drone, capable of speeds in excess of 200 km/h, loose over Queensland Raceway as Jake and Brodie Kostecki completed their Bathurst wildcard preparations.

It's believed to be the first FPV drone footage of a Supercar in action.

"The Supercars are insane but my racing drone does give it a run for its money," said 2018 world drone racing champion Browning.

"The drones I fly can go well over 200kmh and reach those speeds in only a couple of seconds.

"I use first person view goggles that allow me to see what the camera sees onboard the drone. The close up and unique angles I can achieve with my drone open many opportunities for action sports filming.

"Being crowned World Champion was an amazing experience that has allowed me to transfer many of my racing skills into fast aerial filming."

Next article
Lowndes nominated for prestigious 'Don' award

Previous article

Lowndes nominated for prestigious 'Don' award
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Jake Kostecki
Teams Kostecki Brothers Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Bathurst

Bathurst

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Practice 1 Starts in
6 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Wed 9 Oct
15:55
09:55
Practice 2 Thu 10 Oct
18:45
12:45
Practice 3 Thu 10 Oct
21:50
15:50
Practice 4 Fri 11 Oct
17:05
11:05
Qualifying Fri 11 Oct
22:00
16:00
Shootout Sat 12 Oct
23:05
17:05
Race Sun 13 Oct
17:30
11:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: 22-race F1 calendar will lead to divorces

2
Formula 1

Williams reconfirms why it parked Kubica in Russia

3h
3
Formula 1

F1 takes cool stance towards new team interest for 2021

3h
4
MotoGP

Rossi set to split with crew chief Galbusera

5
FIA F2

Doctors “confident” in Correa after 17-hour surgery

3h

Latest videos

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Latest news

Supercar takes on 200 km/h drone
VASC

Supercar takes on 200 km/h drone

Lowndes nominated for prestigious 'Don' award
VASC

Lowndes nominated for prestigious 'Don' award

Waters, Monster re-sign with Tickford Supercars squad
VASC

Waters, Monster re-sign with Tickford Supercars squad

Rossi crash ends Walkinshaw Bathurst wildcard test
VASC

Rossi crash ends Walkinshaw Bathurst wildcard test

Final Bathurst 1000 driver officially confirmed
VASC

Final Bathurst 1000 driver officially confirmed

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.