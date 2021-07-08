Super2 staying on for second Townsville event

The category formally confirmed this morning that the far north Queensland town will host a double-header across the next two weekends, with the Townsville 500 this coming weekend followed by the Townsville SuperSprint on July 17-18.

While supports have long been locked in for the 500, with Super2/Super3, Stadium Super Trucks, Carrera Cup and Toyota 86s joining the bill, there's been a scramble to lock in categories for the SuperSprint.

Supercars has now confirmed that Super2 and Super3 will stay on for the second week, joined on the undercard by the run-what-you-brung style Townsville Tin Tops category.

Super2/Super3 will have one practice session, one qualifying and one race on the Saturday, followed by a qualifying and a race on the Sunday.

The Tin Tops will have one practice session, one qualifying and three races on each day.

“We are thrilled to have locked in the combined Dunlop Super2 and Dunlop Super3 Series and the Townsville Tin Tops for the SuperSprint,” said WD-40 SuperSprint Event Manager Sam Pearce.

“These categories will be made up of some of the best up and coming drivers from across Australia and drivers from across North Queensland.

“We look forward to seeing a number of these drivers take on the Reid Park circuit this weekend in the NTI Townsville 500 and again the following weekend at the WD-40 Townsville SuperSprint.”