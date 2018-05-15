Super2 drivers given Winton Supercars seat time

Super2 regulars Adam Marjoram and Bryce Fullwood will both log some Supercars miles at Winton this weekend.

Supercars teams will be given their first additional driver session of the year at the rural Victorian track, which offers endurance co-drivers the opportunity to log some seat time ahead of the long-distance races later in the year.

Marjoram is set to jump in Tim Blanchard's Brad Jones Racing Commodore, while Fullwood will drive Todd Hazelwood's Matt Stone Racing Ford for the 30-minute session.

Former Supercars full-timer and Carrera Cup star Dale Wood has already been signed on to share the CoolDrive entry with Blanchard at the enduros, however he isn't available for Friday's practice at Winton, hence why Marjoram has been given an unexpected call-up.

“Dale wasn’t available to drive the car this weekend as he had locked in a drive opportunity at Phillip Island before taking on the co-driver role with us," said Blanchard.

"He’s spending enough time behind the wheel so when he does hop on board the Team CoolDrive Supercar, he’ll be up to speed in no time.

“With the session available for another driver to partake in, we thought it would be a great opportunity to give one of the Super2 drivers a chance to do some laps, so we’ve got Adam Marjoram joining us for the weekend.

"I’ve known Adam for a few years now and he’s a talent behind the wheel.

“It will be good to get some feedback from someone outside the team, he’ll have a fresh take on everything, so I’m interested to see what he thinks.”

Marjoram, who currently races a VF Commodore for Image Racing in the second-tier series, said he's looking forward to sampling the new ZB Holden.

"When Tim gave me the phone call I was a little shell shocked!" he said.

"I am very excited to have the opportunity to drive the Team CoolDrive Supercar at Winton and see what the difference in between my current Image Racing VF Commodore and the CoolDrive ZB Commodore.

“It’ll be an exciting challenge being my first main game session, as I will be one of the only ones to have never driven in a Supercars session before.

"I am looking forward to learning and understanding the environment and what would be needed of me in the main series. Tim and BJR are providing me with a great learning opportunity.”

“It’s been a whirlwind week for me to get my Superlicense – Brad Jones and CAMS have helped guide me and I am very appreciative for that.”

MSR is yet to lock in Hazelwood's endurance partner for the three long-distance races, with the team's Super2 regular Fullwood to be considered after his Winton outing.

"We look forward to having Bryce step up into Todd's car this Friday at Winton," said team owner Matt Stone.

"It is a prime opportunity to utilise one of our very own drivers to help gain knowledge about the car and hopefully set ourselves up for a positive weekend.

"Having the additional drivers sessions at Supercars events is a great way to promote young talent.

"After Winton we will evaluate the performance of Bryce and will have an official announcement regarding a Bigmate Racing co-driver in the coming weeks."

Scott McLaughlin's enduro co-driver Alex Premat will be the only co-driver apart from Wood not at the test, the Frenchman once again electing to stay in the US rather than travel to Australia for the half-hour session.