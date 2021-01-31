Stranded Supercars drivers free to travel to Australia

The two Supercars stars were temporarily stranded in their homeland after competing in the recent New Zealand Grand Prix, after a community COVID-19 case saw Australia suspend the trans-Tasman travel bubble.

However it was announced today that the green zone has been reinstated, opening the door for both drivers to return to Australia early this week without any quarantine or isolation requirements.

The pair helped bolster the NZGP grid in what became a Kiwi All Stars race, due to European drivers being unable to travel to NZ for the Toyota Racing Series season.

Van Gisbergen won the race in dramatic circumstances, while Heimgartner was left with fractures in his hand after a crash early in the weekend.

The unexpected suspension of the travel bubble, announced last Monday and extended on Thursday, left both drivers at risk of needing to go through two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine to get back into Australia ahead of the Supercars season.

Had that been the case van Gisbergen would have definitely missed the Queensland Raceway pre-season test, scheduled for February 12, while Heimgartner would have been at serious risk of missing the Winton test on February 16.