Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
221 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Stolen Penske Bathurst helmet recovered

shares
comments
Stolen Penske Bathurst helmet recovered
By:
Apr 26, 2020, 7:52 AM

Tony D'Alberto's stolen Bathurst 1000 helmet has been recovered.

The DJR Team Penske enduro ace had his car broken into back in September 2018, thieves taking off with a kit bag that contained the helmet he wore to third place at the 2017 Bathurst 1000.

A social media plea for it to be returned initially proved unsuccessful, D'Alberto eventually resigning himself to never seeing the precious memento ever again.

That was until he received an Instagram message last week, which led to an unexpected recovery.

“This week, a guy sent me a private message on Instagram and said “hey, I think I have something that belongs to you, I think I have your helmet,” he told the Parked Up podcast.

“I didn’t believe it, I don’t know this guy, and he sent me some photos and I went and picked it up.

“The helmet is in pristine condition, no scratches.

"At the time, I was devastated. It meant so much to me, so I’m absolutely rapt. I never thought I’d see it again.”

The TCR Australia regular is set to team up with Fabian Coulthard for a fourth straight year at the long-distance races this season.

Next article
Supercars evaluating formats through Eseries

Previous article

Supercars evaluating formats through Eseries
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Tony D'Alberto
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Winton

Winton

5 Jun - 7 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Miller: 2016 Dutch TT 'shoey' was a "dig" at Honda

2h
2
Esports

Norris spins, then wins IndyCar Challenge at COTA

3
Formula 1

Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and good man

4
Esports

"Burnt out" Bubba Wallace pulls out of Talladega eNASCAR race

5
Formula 1

How Honda planned to save its first attempt to crack F1

Latest videos

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Latest news

Stolen Penske Bathurst helmet recovered
VASC

Stolen Penske Bathurst helmet recovered

Supercars evaluating formats through Eseries
VASC

Supercars evaluating formats through Eseries

Best of the banter – Supercars at Bathurst
eSpt

Best of the banter – Supercars at Bathurst

Mostert, Rossi to make virtual series switch
eSpt

Mostert, Rossi to make virtual series switch

Logano to star in next round of Supercars Eseries
NAS

Logano to star in next round of Supercars Eseries

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.