Stewards looking into Supercars pit fracas

Listen to this article

Winterbottom drew the ire of the Erebus garage during last Sunday's Supercars race at Pukekohe when contact with Will Brown resulted in Brown's car being badly damaged.

Brown himself was winded by the impact and required medical attention trackside before being given the all clear.

Winterbottom was later seen in the Erebus garage speaking to both Brown and Ryan in an attempt to talk through the incident.

TV cameras caught Ryan twice making light physical contact with Winterbottom and he urged him out of the garage.

Motorsport Australia has now confirmed that the incident has been referred to the stewards who will consider what next steps, if any, are required.

“Motorsport Australia can confirm that Race Director, James Taylor, has referred the incident which occurred in the Erebus team garage involving members of the team and a competing driver following Race 28 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Pukekohe to the Motorsport Australia stewards," read a statement from the governing body.



“The stewards will consider this matter and make any appropriate determinations in the coming weeks.”

The crash has given Erebus a significant repair job ahead of next month's Bathurst 1000, particularly given the squad plans on fielding three cars including a wildcard for Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway.

Ryan made little secret of his disappointment with Winterbottom following the crash with Brown, calling for the veteran's licence to be suspended as punishment.