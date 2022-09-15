Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ford unveils new Mustang for future racing projects Next / The hidden benefit of Ford's new Mustang Supercar
Supercars / Pukekohe News

Stewards looking into Supercars pit fracas

An altercation between Erebus CEO Barry Ryan and Team 18 driver Mark Winterbottom has been referred to the Motorsport Australia stewards.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Stewards looking into Supercars pit fracas
Listen to this article

Winterbottom drew the ire of the Erebus garage during last Sunday's Supercars race at Pukekohe when contact with Will Brown resulted in Brown's car being badly damaged.

Brown himself was winded by the impact and required medical attention trackside before being given the all clear.

Winterbottom was later seen in the Erebus garage speaking to both Brown and Ryan in an attempt to talk through the incident.

TV cameras caught Ryan twice making light physical contact with Winterbottom and he urged him out of the garage.

Motorsport Australia has now confirmed that the incident has been referred to the stewards who will consider what next steps, if any, are required.

“Motorsport Australia can confirm that Race Director, James Taylor, has referred the incident which occurred in the Erebus team garage involving members of the team and a competing driver following Race 28 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Pukekohe to the Motorsport Australia stewards," read a statement from the governing body.

“The stewards will consider this matter and make any appropriate determinations in the coming weeks.”

The crash has given Erebus a significant repair job ahead of next month's Bathurst 1000, particularly given the squad plans on fielding three cars including a wildcard for Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway.

Ryan made little secret of his disappointment with Winterbottom following the crash with Brown, calling for the veteran's licence to be suspended as punishment.

shares
comments
Ford unveils new Mustang for future racing projects
Previous article

Ford unveils new Mustang for future racing projects
Next article

The hidden benefit of Ford's new Mustang Supercar

The hidden benefit of Ford's new Mustang Supercar
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
The hidden benefit of Ford's new Mustang Supercar
Supercars

The hidden benefit of Ford's new Mustang Supercar

Ford unveils new Mustang for future racing projects Langford Performance Engineering
General

Ford unveils new Mustang for future racing projects

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Mark Winterbottom More from
Mark Winterbottom
Erebus boss calls for Winterbottom ban Pukekohe
Supercars

Erebus boss calls for Winterbottom ban

Heated exchange between Brown, Winterbottom Pukekohe
Supercars

Heated exchange between Brown, Winterbottom

BJR completes Indigenous livery roll-out Darwin
Supercars

BJR completes Indigenous livery roll-out

Erebus Motorsport More from
Erebus Motorsport
Brown's car to be repaired in time for Bathurst, confirms Erebus
Supercars

Brown's car to be repaired in time for Bathurst, confirms Erebus

Murphy expecting to be on Bathurst grid Bathurst
Supercars

Murphy expecting to be on Bathurst grid

Murphy/Stanaway facing Bathurst heartbreak Bathurst
Supercars

Murphy/Stanaway facing Bathurst heartbreak

Latest news

Brown's car to be repaired in time for Bathurst, confirms Erebus
Supercars Supercars

Brown's car to be repaired in time for Bathurst, confirms Erebus

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan has confirmed that Will Brown’s Holden Commodore ZB will be repaired in time for the Bathurst 1000 next month, allowing Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway to take part in Supercars’ blue riband event in the team’s spare car.

The hidden benefit of Ford's new Mustang Supercar
Supercars Supercars

The hidden benefit of Ford's new Mustang Supercar

Ford Performance boss Mark Rushbrook has flagged a hidden benefit to the two-phased development of the Gen3 Mustang Supercar.

Stewards looking into Supercars pit fracas
Supercars Supercars

Stewards looking into Supercars pit fracas

An altercation between Erebus CEO Barry Ryan and Team 18 driver Mark Winterbottom has been referred to the Motorsport Australia stewards.

Ford unveils new Mustang for future racing projects
General General

Ford unveils new Mustang for future racing projects

Ford has pulled the covers off the new-spec Ford Mustang that will race in categories such as Supercars, NASCAR and GT3.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.