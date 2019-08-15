Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / The Bend / Breaking news

Stanaway to make Supercars return at The Bend

shares
comments
Stanaway to make Supercars return at The Bend
By:
Aug 15, 2019, 6:47 AM

Richie Stanaway will make his competitive Supercars return at The Bend Motorsport Park next week, it has been announced.

Stanaway has been sidelined from racing since the second race at Winton in May, where he aggravated a neck injury sustained in a Formula Renault 3.5 crash in 2012.

Stanaway was initially replaced by Chris Pither for the second race at Winton and both hit-outs at Darwin, before Michael Caruso was drafted in for Townsville and Queensland.

“He’s fine,” Garry Rogers Motorsports team boss Barry Rogers told Supercars.com. “He will be driving at The Bend.”

Stanaway’s return was confirmed on the same day he tested an S5000 car at the Winton Raceway. It marked Stanaway’s first outing in a race car since the injury and first in any open-wheel machinery since his GP2 campaign in 2015.

Rogers, whose GRM test organised the S5000 test in which James Golding was also present, said he expects Stanaway to get up to speed quickly.

“No I wouldn’t have thought so,” Rogers said when asked if he’ll take time to return to his old pace. “I mean they are professional racing car drivers. Like any professional athlete, you’d think it would just be away you go; I wouldn’t think that would be a problem at all.

“Let’s hope he gets in there and we see some reasonable results. But anyway, time will tell.”

Since leaving Tickford Racing at end of last season, Stanaway has secured a best result of 16th with the GRM team.

Next article
Brad Jones Racing names driver for Supercars Eseries

Previous article

Brad Jones Racing names driver for Supercars Eseries

Next article

Rossi, Hinchcliffe join Bathurst 1000 field

Rossi, Hinchcliffe join Bathurst 1000 field
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Drivers Richie Stanaway
Teams Garry Rogers Motorsport
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

The Bend

The Bend

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Practice 1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice 1 Fri 23 Aug
23:40
13:10
Practice 2 Fri 23 Aug
02:10
15:40
Practice 3 Sat 24 Aug
20:30
10:00
Qualifying Sat 24 Aug
23:05
12:35
Race 1 Sat 24 Aug
01:55
15:25
Practice 4 Sat 24 Aug
19:30
09:00
Qualifying 2 Sun 25 Aug
21:20
10:50
Race 2 Sun 25 Aug
00:10
13:40
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island 03:39
Supercars

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island

Latest news

Reynolds still in 2020 Supercars silly season frame
VASC

Reynolds still in 2020 Supercars silly season frame

Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang
VASC

Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry
eSpt

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry

Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted
VASC

Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars
eSpt

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.